HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From a humble egg sandwich to Michelin-starred fine dining, the beauty and diversity of the world's cuisines can be found throughout the streets of Tokyo. This month, CNN's Food for Thought explores the rich tapestry of global flavors that have inspired Japanese cooking. CNN Correspondent Veronica Miracle spotlights the chefs who are pushing the boundaries of Tokyo's culinary innovation and transforming how we think about Japanese food.

CNN’s Food for Thought explores Tokyo’s diverse culinary culture

Arguably no foreign country has left a greater imprint on Tokyo's culinary scene than France. Tokyo's Kagurazaka District, known as "Little Paris", is home to fine-dining locales, neighborhood wine bars and patisseries inspired by French cuisine. CNN hears from Yoko Kimoto, a Japanese-Korean chef trained in French cooking who refuses to be defined by any one cuisine. At Restaurant HYÈNE, a two-storey traditional Japanese house in leafy, upscale Omotesando, Kimoto serves up her life story on a plate. Kimoto prepares a signature dish inspired by memories of her past – she mixes potato with her childhood snack, Korean rice cake, to make a fondant. And another dish: charcoal-grilled silver duck garnished with ginseng tempura, created through her drive to keep innovating.

Next, CNN explores Peruvian-inspired cuisine in Tokyo, speaking to Hiroaki Taniguchi, chef and owner of El Cebichero, who prepares Peru's national dish ceviche. Japanese immigrants began settling in Peru in the 1800s, and today, an estimated 100,000 descendants remain there. One of them is Bruno Nakandakari, chef and owner of Bépocah, who was born and raised in Lima but returned to Tokyo 30 years ago. Nakandakari drops by Kyodai Market in Gotanda, Tokyo's one-stop-shop for Latin American goods, where he sources authentic Peruvian spices. He combines these traditional flavors with quality local ingredients like seafood and meat to create his own take on Peruvian classics.

Finally, CNN hears from Chef Miyuki Igarashi who combines Japanese ingredients with Chinese techniques at her restaurant, Miyu. Igarashi's determination to prove herself in this male-dominated industry took a physical toll, but she is inspired to bring a healthy philosophy to her own restaurant in the laid-back neighborhood of Hatagaya. Igarashi aims to use moderate oil and seasoning without sacrificing on flavor, which sometimes requires a Japanese approach. Igarashi takes CNN to a sake izakaya to learn how to use specific temperatures to unlock umami. She also prepares a speciality broth which showcases Igarashi's delicate balance between the principles of Chinese and Japanese cooking.

