CNN's Going Green highlights conservation group Planet Indonesia's efforts to revitalize mangrove forests and empower coastal communities

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangrove forests serve as critical ecosystems that support biodiversity, protect coastlines, and act as powerful carbon sinks. In the latest episode of Going Green, CNN explores efforts to not only revive these essential ecosystems but also empower local communities to protect their environment.

In Kubu Raya, Indonesia, CNN spoke with Adam Miller, an ornithologist by training and now the executive director of Planet Indonesia, an international non-profit organization formed in 2014 that conserves at-risk ecosystems through community-level partnerships. Originally moving from the United States to study local birdlife, he soon realized that conservation initiatives in the country often excluded the very communities that were needed to build an inclusive conservation system.

Planet Indonesia begins its restoration efforts by mapping mangrove ecosystems to identify critical areas for local communities. The process involves pinpointing degraded areas for revitalization while considering the social and biophysical aspects of these ecosystems to ensure sustainable outcomes. Adam also emphasized that this process includes assessing the feasibility of restoration and engaging local communities to take the lead.

Using a restoration method called 'Assisted Natural Regeneration', which involves removing contaminants, protecting the area from threats, restoring water flow and tree planting, the Kubu Raya community has taken proactive steps in mangrove conservation. They have even created eco-friendly planters from locally sourced Nipah leaves, which replace conventional plastic containers. These biodegradable planters not only reduce plastic waste but also provide essential nutrients to young saplings. The community recognizes that without a healthy mangrove forest, their food supply and ultimately their livelihood are at risk. Across the 20,000 hectares of mangroves surveyed, Adam noted that regeneration efforts have outpaced deforestation rates over the past seven years.

With over 17,000 islands and vast coastlines, Indonesia's mangroves present a remarkable opportunity to highlight the power of community-led conservation on a global stage.

Going Green trailer: https://bit.ly/3OhGBJl

Going Green images: https://bit.ly/3OBXZJj

Going Green microsite: https://cnn.it/3bMvOqF

Airtime for 30-minute program:

Saturday, 23rd November at 1:30pm HKT

Sunday, 24th November at 1:30am, 10:30am and 7pm HKT

Monday, 25th November at 12:30am HKT

About CNN International

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a Warner Bros. Discovery company.

SOURCE CNN International