CNN’s Hidden Treasures explores the fusion of tradition and modernity in Hong Kong’s cultural scene

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong is a city of contrasts: old and new, urban and natural, fast-paced and leisurely. On the next episode of Hidden Treasures, CNN explores the diverse experiences this city has to offer, highlighting fresh twists on culinary classics, novel ways to adventure outdoors, and artistic attractions that combine heritage and contemporary design.

CNN begins with a quintessential Hong Kong breakfast, dim sum, at Duen Kee, where owner Tsang Kuan Fei has been serving fresh dumplings and buns since he was 16. Located in a small village at the foot of Hong Kong's tallest mountain, Duen Kee is a city-wide institution known for its adherence to tradition. CNN also visits the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Rùn at St. Regis Hong Kong, where head chef Hung Chi-Kwong creates innovative dim sum whilst preserving traditional flavors.

CNN then explores the local arts and culture scene of the city and spotlights the artistry of traditional tailoring through the qipao, a Shanghainese outfit that became popular in Hong Kong in the 1950s and '60s. CNN speaks to Yan Ka Man, a tailor who has been sewing qipaos for over 60 years.

Beyond the iconic dress, CNN explores Hong Kong's prolific garment industry, a major sector in the second half of the 20th century. CNN visits The Mills, a former textile factory revitalized by the Nan Fung Group and transformed into an art center, museum and incubator for homegrown fashion. CNN then talks to local designer Phyllis Chan, who co-founded YanYan, a premium knitwear brand that caught the attention of K-pop star Jennie Kim.

Hong Kong is more than just skyscrapers though: it is also home to jungle-covered mountains, expansive country parks, and long stretches of white sand beaches. CNN gets a private wakesurfing lesson from Angel Ng, who now represents Hong Kong on the city's wakesurf team and loves getting out on the water to escape the city's urban chaos.

For travelers seeking a slightly slower paced experience, the historic village of Tai O offers fresh seafood and traditional fermented shrimp paste. The village is home to generations of fishermen and sailors and is famous for its homes built on stilts. CNN returns to the heart of central Hong Kong to meet chef Vicky Cheng, who is reinterpreting classic Chinese dishes and putting a unique twist on traditional recipes. Cheng brings CNN to the wet market where he sources the freshest produce and seafood.

Finally, CNN explores Hong Kong's vibrant and diverse nightlife and bar scene. Awarded the Best Bar in Asia title three years in a row, COA specializes in agave-based spirits such as tequila and mezcal, inspired by founder and owner Jay Khan's experiences in Mexico. CNN also speaks with Yvonne Chan, head bartender at Argo, another bar on the '50 best' list. The night ends at Sun Hing Restaurant, a teahouse that starts serving dim sum at 3am.

Hidden Treasures trailer: https://bit.ly/3t95Ruz

Hidden Treasures images: https://bit.ly/41gRukr

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Sunday, 10th December at 1:30am, 1:30pm and 8:00pm HKT

