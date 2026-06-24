HONG KONG, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand piano often stands as the heart of every orchestra and the star of every concert hall. In a rare feat, the latest episode of CNN's Showtime series pulls back the curtain on a landmark night in Seoul, a countdown to a concert unlike anything in music history where four pianos and pianists share a single stage. From the making of a concert grand piano to the tuners and technicians preparing for this legendary performance and insights from industry experts, the episode delves into the ecosystem that keeps classical music, and nights like this, alive.

CNN’s Showtime offers rare access inside a landmark concert featuring four virtuosos at the top of their craft

By nature a solitary art form, the grand piano is rarely found in similar company, making this gathering all the more extraordinary. For the first time, four world renowned pianists share the spotlight: Lim Yunchan and Sunwoo Yekwon, gold medalists at the 2022 and 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competitions respectively; Deutsche Grammophon recording artist Cho Seong-jin; and Kim Sunwook, winner of the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition in 2006, and the concert's artistic director, pianist and conductor. "Rock stars" of the classical music world, each bring their own devoted following, and a reputation of flawless technique and performances charged with personality. Renowned conductor Marin Alsop sees the virtuosos of yesterday in today's young generation of soloists. A MacArthur Fellow and the first woman to head major orchestras in the United States, South America, Austria and Great Britain, she was famously moved to tears during Yunchan's reputation-defining Van Cliburn gold medal performance.

Before the pianists can take the stage, four exceptionally crafted pianos must be ready for a performance of a lifetime. Showtime goes behind the scenes at the historic Steinway factory in Astoria, Queens – one of only two Steinway factories in the world – where concert grands are meticulously crafted almost entirely by hand over the course of a year from 12,000 parts.

Back at the concert hall, before a single note is played, one man must prepare four pianos to play as one in the greatest challenge of his career. 88-year-old Lee Jong-yeol, Seoul Arts Center's master tuner and South Korea's first in its history, reveals the tools and techniques it takes to make an instrument, and in this case four, ready for a night like no other.

As showtime approaches, the backstage comes alive as pre-show rituals and final audio checks take place. Then the moment everyone has been waiting for arrives: Franz Liszt's "Hexaméron" composition, specially re-arranged for four pianists. A memorial concert to mark the 25th anniversary of Hyundai's Founding Chairman Chung Ju‑yung's passing, the concert and the people behind it have been sealed in music history.

Showtime trailers: https://bit.ly/4eUKXnY

Showtime images: https://bit.ly/3S9NtxS

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 27th June at 3:30pm HKT

Sunday, 28th June at 9:30am and 6pm HKT

Monday, 29th June at 11am HKT

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SOURCE CNN International