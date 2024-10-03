CNN's 'Tomorrow Transformed' explores how the future of healthcare is connecting lives

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the dawn of healthcare, technology has been drastically improving medical systems and services to help us live longer and better lives. In this special half-hour episode of 'Tomorrow Transformed', connections, partnerships, and collaborations in the world of medicine are humanized through compelling first-person stories.

Thanks to an amputation procedure pioneered at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Amy Pietrafitta has taken on more sports than most people have done in a lifetime since having her leg amputated in 2018. With more of Amy's muscle and nerve endings preserved compared to similar operations in the past, she has been able to work with the biomechatronics lab at MIT, where moving her prosthesis feels like natural foot movement. Dr. Hugh Herr and his team of graduate students hope that one day technology will be sophisticated enough for limbs to be rebuilt after amputation.

Inspired by her aunt's battle with cancer, Professor Canan Dagdeviren has spent the last six years working with her students from MIT on a wearable breast monitor. This monitor has a nature-inspired honeycomb structure, with an embedded ultrasound device in the tracker that moves around its hexagonal design and the monitor can even be snapped onto a bra with its in-built magnets, allowing for daily imaging. As mammography cannot be done frequently, this technology significantly reduces the risk of women developing cancer in the interval between mammograms. This has also inspired her students to create other wearable technologies, such as silicone patches, also known as second skin, to scan for pancreatic or kidney cancers.

As wearable technologies and home healthcare become the norm, the high amounts of data generated can overwhelm medical practitioners. At Helsinki University Hospital, Dr. Jukka Putaala relies on cardiac monitors to help detect irregularities in the heartbeats of his stroke patients. Through advancements in artificial intelligence, these wireless devices, which collect data twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, can effectively predict heart attacks and future strokes by analyzing patterns and support cardiologists on challenging diagnoses. This helps patients receive proper diagnoses, reduces hospital admissions, and ultimately increases their quality of life.

Organ shortages have been one of the biggest problems for doctors, but a biotech company in Tokyo may have found a solution. Dr. Keiichi Fukuda and his team at Heartseed are working to regrow damaged heart tissue by injecting specifically engineered heart muscle cells, known as cardiomyocytes, directly into the organ to assist in its repair. Previously assumed impossible, this procedure has now been performed on six patients, with clinical trial results showing great promise. Dr. Fukuda hopes to continue his life's work and spread this treatment to hospitals worldwide.

Tomorrow Transformed trailer: https://bit.ly/4eJXMyp

Tomorrow Transformed images: http://bit.ly/4ecdxyt

Tomorrow Transformed microsite: https://edition.cnn.com/business/tomorrow-transformed

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 5th October at 6:30pm HKT

Sunday, 6th October at 9:30am HKT

Monday, 7th October at 1:30am HKT

About CNN International

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a Warner Bros. Discovery company.

SOURCE CNN International