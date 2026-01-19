CNP Global Reignites the K-Kids Red Ginseng Beverage Category in Vietnam

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNP Global Co., Ltd. is a specialized development and outsource manufacturing company that develops beverages for children for both domestic and international markets. Aligned with its corporate philosophy of "leading a healthy food culture," the company has built strong competitiveness in overseas export markets by adhering to Korea's rigorous quality control standards and maintaining a stable production system. In particular, CNP Global has earned a reputation for high credibility through years of development and manufacturing experiences in the children's health beverage category.

CNP Global has maintained a long partnership with Seoul Milk and is also preparing to launch new health beverages and an inner beauty product line through joint development with Samsung Pharm. These upcoming products are laying the groundwork for renewed growth across Southeast Asia, with a focus on the Vietnamese market. In addition, following recent requests from overseas buyers for co-development projects, the company is expected to introduce a broader range of products in 2026.

Seoul Milk's 'Red Ginseng Chu Chu' stands out as a main product that exemplifies this competitiveness. Backed by the strong brand equity of Seoul Milk, the No. 1 dairy company by market share in Korea, the product has consistently ranked among the top offerings in Vietnam's red ginseng beverage market for several years. Available in Apple & Pear and Blueberry & Grape flavors, Red Ginseng Chu Chu combines Korean-grown red ginseng with refreshing fruit flavors, making it easy and enjoyable for children to consume. The beverage is also fortified with zinc, an essential nutrient for growing children, earning recognition for balancing functionality with taste.

While 'Red Ginseng Chu Chu' built strong consumer trust over approximately six years of steady sales, changes in Vietnam's customs environment, triggered in May 2025 by heightened scrutiny related to counterfeit concerns for imported goods, led to more stringent clearance procedures and extended processing times, resulting in a temporary sales slowdown. Following a re-evaluation process, customs clearance has recently resumed, and sales are now rebounding quickly, supported by positive brand perception and loyalty among existing consumers.

Meanwhile, Samsung Pharm is preparing to re-enter the Vietnamese market with its children's health beverage products "Super Kids Red Ginseng Ssig Ssig Drink" and "Deer Antler & Pear & Balloon Flower Root." Since their launch in late 2024, both products have received positive consumer feedback for their ingredient formulations designed to support children's growth and everyday wellness. However, due to the previously mentioned issues during the early stage of market entry, there was insufficient time to establish product credibility.

CNP Global stated, "All of these products are manufactured through legitimate processes and meet strict quality standards," adding, "Following the normalization of customs procedures, we plan to focus on rebuilding local consumer trust through evaluations centered on product quality and performance." As interest in K-health functional foods continues to grow across Southeast Asia, industry attention is now turning to CNP Global's next steps in expanding Korean kids' health beverages in the region.

