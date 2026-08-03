CNS: Vietnamese Graduate Turns China Studies into Cross-Border Business in Guizhou

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report by CNS:

Just weeks after earning her master's degree from Guizhou Normal University, Vietnamese national Tran Le Huong Giang launched her own company in Guiyang's Guian New Area. Registered earlier this month, her firm focuses on international trade, translation services, and Mandarin training.

Vietnamese youth Tran Le Huong Giang (center) joins participating guests for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 2026 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week.

"We already have clients," Tran told reporters during the opening of the 2026 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week. "A delegation of Vietnamese firms is visiting soon to explore opportunities in lithium batteries and artificial intelligence." Having spent eight years studying in Guizhou, she chose to stay rather than return home, citing surging demand for Chinese-language skills in Vietnam and booming bilateral trade. Her business aims to bridge educational and commercial gaps between the two countries.

Tran is not alone. Lao graduate Cai Hong, who recently completed her master's at Guizhou Minzu University, has also set up shop in Guian, facilitating cross-border trade and cultural exchange. She plans to export Guizhou specialties like Moutai liquor, chestnuts, and tea to Laos, while importing Laotian coffee and durian via the China-Laos Railway. "The local government helped with paperwork and provided free office space," she said.

Their success reflects improving support systems. The China-Guiyang Guian International Talent Entrepreneurship Park now hosts 15 startups founded by ASEAN students. Services include end-to-end assistance with registration, licensing, and operations, plus a tailored "service package" for foreign entrepreneurs. Surveys show over half of the international students at Huaxi University City intend to launch businesses locally, particularly in trade, tourism, and study tours.

The trend mirrors deepening China-ASEAN ties, with the two sides remaining each other's largest trading partners for several years. Since 2023, more than 175,000 students have studied abroad in the regions. At the opening ceremony, Cambodia's Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, Hong Kimhong, stressed that education must integrate with technology, industry, and commerce to foster youth innovation and entrepreneurship. "Such synergy drives sustainable development and equips young people with vital career skills," he said.

SOURCE CNS