Co-creating a Digital and Intelligent World, H3C Digital Tour 2024 Concludes Successfully

With the rapid advancement of digital technologies, the era of artificial intelligence (AI) is upon us. At the conference, H3C Co-President and President of International Business Group (BG) Gary Huang delivered a keynote speech titled "AI + Ecosystem, Bringing Digital World into Intelligent World." He delved into the development trajectory and future outlook of AI technology, underscoring AI as a vital force driving industry transformation and upgrades. Huang emphasized that H3C will continue to deepen its involvement in the AI sector with two main initiatives: First, by intensifying "AI in ALL," optimizing computational power and connectivity, reducing infrastructure costs, and enhancing operational efficiency; secondly, by accelerating "AI for ALL," partnering closely to lower the barriers to AI technology adoption and promote AI solutions across various industries.

"We aspire to collaborate with global customers, partners, and industry organizations to continually speed up technological innovation and cultivate AI talent. By applying AI technology in various industries worldwide through a localized ecosystem, we aim to make AI applications more accessible, efficient, and inclusive, having a profound impact on industries and society," Huang stated.

Ying Chen, Account Manager of the Enterprise & Commercial Business Group of AMD China, shared the outcomes of AMD and H3C's collaborations in promoting AI technology applications. Particularly, she highlighted the breakthroughs achieved with AMD's latest generation of EPYC processors in enhancing performance and energy efficiency, assisting in green and sustainable development.

The Digital Tour event underscored the importance of win-win cooperation in the global industry ecosystem. Chen Wang, H3C Vice President of International BG, elaborated on their efforts and achievements in building a partner ecosystem (H3C Ecosystem) in the global market. He noted that establishing a thriving ecosystem not only bolstered H3C's technological and market advantages but also created greater value for partners and customers. Additionally, case studies from partners in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam showcased how H3C effectively aided them in achieving significant success in digital networking, network security solutions, and digital services, accelerating the digital transformation and upgrade in local markets.

Yan Qiao, Vice President of H3C, announced the international BG's technology strategy and flagship new products launch for 2024. He emphasized that H3C is accelerating AI empowerment across various industries by enhancing computing power and network connectivity and working closely with independent software vendors (ISV) in sectors including hospitality and IoT.

"H3C is one of the few global vendors capable of providing end-to-end ICT products and solutions, showcasing strong prowess in the AI domain. We are actively advancing plans for robust computing power, high-performance networking, and AI-native cloud technologies to create comprehensive and integrated solutions for AI-driven businesses. This ensures seamless integration of devices, software stacks, and applications. By building green AI infrastructure and embedding AI capabilities deeply into our products and solutions, as well as collaborating with ISVs, we are making AI a substantial driving force for the digital and intelligent upgrade of industries."

The H3C Digital Tour 2024 not only provided a productive platform for global industry experts and partners to exchange ideas but also reinforced H3C's leading role in the global digital transformation. As underscored by Gary Huang: "We always believe that through continuous technological innovation and close cooperation with partners, we can create greater value for our clients and society."

Looking ahead, H3C remains committed to the philosophy of "Dedication, For A Smarter Future," deepening its digital technology endeavors, promoting global collaboration and innovation, and leading industries towards a new era of intelligence.

SOURCE New H3C Group