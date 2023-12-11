Co-hosting Little Luxury Stars at Shoppes at Londoner while T Galleria by DFS Celebrates First Anniversary in The Londoner Macao

T Galleria by DFS, Macau, The Londoner is gearing up for a grand first anniversary of its store opening. To celebrate, DFS has launched various winter promotions and reward activities, adding an extra festive atmosphere to the Christmas season. Coinciding with the celebration, DFS, in conjunction with Shoppes at Londoner and Sands Lifestyle has launched a children's fashion extravaganza, 'Little Luxury Stars'. The family-friendly campaign, which commenced on December 9, includes a children's fashion show, a range of limited-time shopping privileges and engaging in-store promotions, with a colourful London Zoo inspired decorative environment throughout the mall tying it all together.

Little Luxury Stars Kid's Fashion Show Takes to the Stage

Little Luxury Stars was first launched at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, and has been warmly received by shoppers and the city's young fashion icons. By bringing the event to Macao it has now evolved into a synergistic regional event.

The event kicked off with a premium ready-to-wear children's fashion show on December 9, that began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a delightful opening dance performance featuring charming children dressed as Royal Guards and adorable animals. This was followed by 20 young fashionistas walking the runway vibrantly showcasing the latest seasonal looks that are all available at T Galleria by DFS at Shoppes at Londoner. Highlighted brands included Balmain, Bonpoint, Boss, Chloe, Givenchy, Kenzo Kids, Moncler, Moschino, Stella McCartney and Versace Kids.

Johan Pretorius, President of Hong Kong and Macao, DFS Group said, "We are delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of our store opening at The Londoner Macao and are thrilled to partner with Sands Lifestyle on launching the first Little Luxury Stars Kid's Fashion Show in Macau. We take our brand promise seriously in being our customers' personal guide to a world of luxury. Shoppers looking to indulge during this festive season can count on us to deliver an unforgettable curated experience when shopping at DFS The Londoner Store."

Timothy Jones, Senior Vice President of Retail, Sands China Ltd. said, "At Shoppes at Londoner, a premium lifestyle mall with a family focus, we are always looking to exceed shoppers' expectations by arranging special promotions and events. With Christmas just around the corner, this is the perfect time to launch Little Luxury Stars, providing shoppers with a host of on-trend ideas for fashionable gifts. I would like to thank DFS for their invaluable support in making this inaugural fashion event so engaging and rewarding for the entire family. Following the kick off of this fashion extravaganza, Harry Potter™: The Exhibition will open on December 15 at The Londoner Macao, giving visitors even more family-friendly options."

DFS The Londoner store features over 120 world-leading and emerging brands, including more than 50 beauty brands, 36 watch and sunglasses brands, and 40 plus kid's fashion and toy brands, covering a total area of over 22,000 square feet. It is the epitome of a family-centric shopping destination that combines luxury shopping experiences and high-end lifestyles, accentuating DFS's long-term partnership with Sands China Ltd.

A Season of Shopping with Abundant Rewards

Starting from December 9, DFS are offering a series of exclusive shopping benefits to customers at the Londoner Store Macao, providing them with the perfect opportunity to indulge in a luxurious shopping experience during this festive season.

The celebration of the store opening anniversary features numerous activities, including the Exclusive Lucky Capsule Game with a chance on winning grand prize with complimentary hotel room night and shopping vouchers. In addition to the joy of shopping, DFS has prepared a variety of engaging events for consumers, including chance of winning a Grand Prize of MOP 28,888 E-coupon, special performances by Santa Claus, Royal Guard music performances, animal mask painting workshops, balloon interactions, and more.

Completing the fashion-forward line-up is a Magical Shopping Spree promotion for Sands Rewards members, available until January 1, 2024. Spend MOP20,000 or more at Sands Shoppes Macao to earn up to MOP88,000 Rewards Dollar Vouchers and a stay at The Grand Suites at Four Seasons.

A series of diverse experiences await exploration throughout December, allowing you and your family to enjoy this warm season together.

