Coca-Cola Singapore partners XSQUARE to launch new Autonomous Forklifts and Warehouse Orchestration System

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola has launched five new autonomous forklifts (AGVs) at its regional beverage concentrate plant in Singapore, in partnership with XSQUARE Technologies (XSQUARE), Asia Pacific's leading intelligent warehouse automation solutions provider.

XSQUARE's autonomous forklifts seamlessly navigate Coca-Cola Singapore's facility, executing warehouse tasks with efficiency and precision.

Coca-Cola Singapore embarked on this journey as part of its digital transformation strategy. The company supports one of the fastest growing regions in the world, and by embracing Industrial 4.0 capabilities into its plant, it will be able to build supply chain resilience into its system and increase plant capacity in anticipation of future growth opportunities.

XSQUARE's Springer AGVs have been integrated into the plant's shop floor and automated warehouse to transport finished goods within the premises. In addition, the autonomous forklifts have been incorporated with Coca-Cola's existing sub-systems and are able to operate in hybrid working environments. This is enabled by XSQUARE's Xymphony software, which allows for seamless data interoperability and increases operational efficiency.

"Coca-Cola is proud to launch our new AGVs with XSQUARE, leveraging their deep expertise in warehouse optimization and cutting-edge technologies. This marks a new milestone in our Industry 4.0 transformation journey."

"Through our partnership with XSQUARE and ongoing efforts to fully automate our plant in Singapore, we hope to continuously improve our processes, create higher value-added jobs for our workforce, and contribute to Singapore's vibrant ecosystem for advanced manufacturing," said Gerardo Artavia, Plant General Manager, Coca-Cola Singapore.

"As consumer expectations in the region rapidly evolve, it's crucial for warehouses to step up their capabilities. In this dynamic landscape, companies like Coca-Cola recognise the transformative power of intelligent warehousing solutions. We are thrilled to collaborate with them, providing our advanced AGV systems that are tailored for maximum safety, precision, and speed in navigation and storage. Our technology is not just about automation; it's about enhancing human efforts and ensuring efficiency in every aspect," said Jens Bohnwagner, CEO of XSQUARE. "This collaboration with Coca-Cola signifies a crucial juncture in our endeavours to revolutionise warehouses across APAC as we seek to establish new benchmarks in warehousing technology and operations."

The implementation of XSQUARE's intelligent warehouse solutions has already resulted in remarkable improvements in terms of efficiency, safety and orchestration, and there are plans to build upon that success in Coca-Cola's expansion building in Singapore. The company has also recommended XSQUARE to other sister plants, indicating a positive outlook for future joint projects and partnerships.

About Coca-Cola Singapore

The Coca-Cola system manufactures, markets, and distributes more than 40 different beverages options in Singapore, of which over 85 percent are lower or no sugar options to help people in Singapore enjoy the great tastes they know and love while managing their sugar intake.

In addition to our namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of our leading brands in Singapore include Fanta, Sprite, Authentic Tea House, FUZE TEA by Heaven and Earth, A&W, Schweppes, Minute Maid, Georgia, Dasani, glacéau vitaminwater. Coca-Cola has been refreshing Singapore for over 80 years and is committed to making a lasting, positive difference in the local community.

For more information about Coca-Cola Singapore, visit www.coca-cola.com.sg

About XSQUARE Technologies

XSQUARE Technologies is at the forefront of the logistics revolution, offering cutting-edge warehouse automation solutions across Asia Pacific and beyond. Backed by Goldbell Group's 40 years of expertise, we offer a suite of Autonomous Forklifts and Intelligent Warehouse Orchestrator software that set new standards in interoperability and efficiency, simplifying warehouse operations without the need for extensive reconfiguration and thus saving time and costs. Spanning a diverse range of industries from pharmaceuticals to manufacturing, we have a rapidly growing clientele that benefits from our innovation-driven, real-world-tested solutions.

Visit www.xsquaretechnologies.com to learn more about how XSQUARE is shaping the future of intralogistics.

SOURCE XSQUARE Technologies