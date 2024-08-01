CoCo Bubble Tea Significantly Expands Franchise Partner Support in Australia

Amid growing interest from Australian small business owners and bubble-tea enthusiasts, the brand is offering:

Single-store franchise opportunities for the first time in Australia — for anything from pop-ups to brick-and-mortar storefronts

A limited-time promotion for new single-store partnerships

New training programs for successfully opening and operating a bubble tea store

Stable costs and supply chain with Australia -based logistics and channels

A trust-based partnership with no hidden fees and focused on long-term success

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To harness the rapid growth of the Australian bubble tea market, premium bubble tea franchise CoCo Bubble Tea is launching a major expansion of franchise opportunities and support in Australia, to be highlighted at The Franchising & Business Opportunities Expo on August 17-18 in Melbourne (Bay 1-2, Booth No. A2). For the first time, CoCo is offering single-store franchising opportunities across Australia, along with a limited-time promotion for individual entrepreneurs and bubble tea enthusiasts to join its vast network of stores.

CoCo Bubble Tea Franchise - Join Us!

New single-store franchise partners are eligible to receive a discount on royalty fees for one year and 50% off the initial franchise fee . For further information, please contact: [email protected]

To explore partnerships with CoCo, please visit: https://www.coco-tea.com/Franchise

With over 27 years of experience creating long-term partnerships with franchisees, CoCo's latest move aims to make its franchise opportunities more widely accessible to aspiring Australian entrepreneurs and small business owners, while also scaling up domestic support for current partners.

Empowering aspiring entrepreneurs amid a bubble-tea boom

Momentum is growing in the Australian market. CoCo recently opened stores in Adelaide and Sydney and has noted upticks in inquiries from Australian entrepreneurs and bubble tea enthusiasts.

"While we are thrilled to continue reaching new heights, it's our Australian franchise partners that truly deserve the credit," remarks Kody Wong, Director of Business Development at CoCo Bubble Tea. "To further empower them and reach new aspiring entrepreneurs, we're opening up single-store franchise partnerships for the first time, while greatly scaling up domestic support and infrastructure."

In addition to encouraging new single-store partnerships, CoCo has expanded its support and infrastructure for franchise partners in Australia. This includes new training programs for successfully opening and operating a bubble tea store and dedicated Australian logistics and supply channels.

Why work with CoCo

Unique to the bubble tea industry, CoCo has 27 years of experience creating long-term partnerships that have captured diverse consumer tastes worldwide. The brand is particularly focused on sustainable growth, mutual success, and trust-based partnerships without surprises like hidden fees.

With domestic supply facilities in Australia to ensure optimal logistics, CoCo also stabilises material supplies and pricing, aimed at maximising the margins passed along to franchisees.

In addition, CoCo offers:

A major global footprint and high brand recognition, carrying over directly to the success of each shop

Pre-opening preparation

Daily operational and troubleshooting assistance

Comprehensive training and support programs for seamless coordination with the head office

For more information, please join CoCo at Bay 1-2, Booth No. A2 at The Franchising & Business Opportunities Expo at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre on August 17-18.

About CoCo Bubble Tea

CoCo Bubble Tea aims to create a diverse and sustainable community for its consumers by providing visually refreshing products. We continue to be one of the fastest-growing companies and are looking for enterprising partners to join the CoCo Bubble Tea franchise networks. Check CoCo Bubble Tea's official website and start your application now.

For more information, please visit https://www.coco-tea.com/.

SOURCE CoCo Bubble Tea