SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda , a pioneer in out-of-app content monetization solutions, and Electronic Arts (EA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, are excited to announce the launch of the EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Webstore ("the Webstore") in 60 markets, a new platform designed to give players a more rewarding way to purchase in-game content.

A New Way to Play: Simple, Fast, and Rewarding

Coda Powers the Launch of FC Mobile Webstore in Partnership with EA SPORTS FC™

The EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Webstore is built with players at its core. Whether you're looking to top up or unlock exclusive in-game items, the Webstore streamlines the process, allowing players to purchase in just a few clicks. It's all about ease of access, and saving time so players can focus on what they love: winning the game.

The Webstore also offers exclusive deals and promotions that you won't find anywhere else, with special offers tailored specifically for the EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile community around the world.

Exclusive Webstore-Only Rewards for Players

Players who purchase through the Webstore will be treated to special, webstore-exclusive rewards. From a Welcome Pack on the first login to Daily Rewards and Webstore Special Packs, the Webstore offers plenty of reasons to check back regularly. 2x FP Bonus is also available on the Webstore, giving players more firepower to progress in the game.

Available Worldwide, Supporting Multiple Payment Options

The EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Webstore is available in 60 markets globally, giving players a localized experience with multiple payment options tailored to their region. Whether you prefer credit cards or local payment methods, the Webstore has you covered.

Following successful launches in Malaysia, Australia, Canada, and Colombia on 15th October 2024, the EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Webstore is now available globally in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan region, Thailand, Timor Leste, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Uruguay.

Get Started Today and Unlock Exclusive Rewards

Head to store.fcm.ea.com to explore the Webstore and start unlocking exclusive rewards today. With everything from special packs to bonus FP, the EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Webstore offers a new way to level up your game.

Learn more about us at CodaPayments.com

