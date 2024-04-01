Codashop Celebrates Ramadan in Malaysia with Exciting Deals, Elevating Rewards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Codashop is spreading the season of giving with its exclusive Ramadan Deals on Deals promo in Malaysia, catering to one of its largest markets with a high-Muslim population. This marketing initiative will encompass a range of captivating consumer campaigns across various payment channels, publishers, and a brand partnership, promising an unparalleled top-up experience for all.

Participants are in for a treat as they top up their favorite gaming titles on Codashop. Users can join the fun with a pair of top spender campaigns that guarantee prestigious prizes to level up their gaming experience.

The special two-week 'upsized campaign' will run from April 1 to 12, 2024, highlighted by a Top Spender program brimming with exciting rewards. In this "all-out" campaign, lucky participants can win a sleek new smartphone, exclusive merchandise bundles, and thousands of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Diamonds. Bonus tokens from Top Eleven are also up for grabs. This promotion underscores Codashop's dedication to enhancing the gaming experience for players, publishers, and payment partners during Ramadan, solidifying its position as the leading top-up platform.

"We're excited to introduce our Ramadan Deals on Deals campaign, a celebration of generosity and community spirit during this sacred time. By rewarding players and bolstering support for publishers and payment channels, we aim to enhance the gaming experience while spreading joy in this season of giving. - Mukul Chawla, Managing Director for Global Partnerships - APAC at Coda.

Malaysian users can anticipate a plethora of rewards as partner campaigns roll out enticing incentives to boost top-ups.

Coda's Top Spender Campaign:

Codashop's Top Spender Giveaway awards five lucky winners with the prestigious Infinix NOTE 40 SERIES Smartphone worth RM 785. This device is perfectly equipped for intense MOBA or FPS battles. The Coda Super Gamer Bundle rewards 15 winners with exclusive swag items (shirt, gaming mat, tumbler, keychain, and a sticker pack) valued at RM 400!

MLBB Top Spender Campaign:

MOBA warriors have the chance to win big in the MLBB Top Spender campaign, with 6000 MLBB Diamonds awaiting 20 lucky winners, which they can use to buy new skins and heroes and participate in various draw events.

Bonus Tokens:

Football fans can also rejoice as Top Eleven rewards users with up to 40% Bonus Tokens when they top up.

Don't miss out on these fantastic deals during the season of giving. Top up at Codashop to start farming your rewards. For the most updated list of offers and comprehensive information on the Terms & Conditions, click on this link .

About Coda

Founded in 2011, Coda brings over a decade of experience managing the complexities of monetization and content discovery in gaming and beyond. Coda is trusted by over 300 publishers – including industry giants Activision Blizzard, Bigo, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, and Zynga – to grow revenue, profit margins, and customer engagement by connecting them to 10M+ paying customers around the world. Coda offers channel, platform and payment solutions including Codapay , which offers direct payments integration on publishers' websites, and Codashop , the preferred destination for in-game content purchases for millions of gamers worldwide, and xShop , which makes their content available on a range of e-commerce platforms. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners, and GMO Global Payment Fund, Coda has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in APAC by the Financial Times, a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and the Best Payment Solutions Provider for the Gaming Industry (Global) by Global Brand Magazine .

Learn more about us at CodaPayments.com

SOURCE Coda