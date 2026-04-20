CodeCoin Secures Pre-Application Approval for Stablecoin Issuance in Kazakhstan, Awaiting Final AFSA Authorization to Commence Operations

HONG KONG, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain cross-border payment infrastructure provider CodeCoin today announced it has obtained pre-application approval for a stablecoin issuance license from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) of Kazakhstan, pending final authorization from AFSA to commence operations. This represents CodeCoin's first major breakthrough in its global stablecoin licensing strategy, marking a milestone of its compliance-first approach in the Eurasian market.

Supported by this pre-application approval, CodeCoin will be able to connect Kazakhstan's central bank digital currency (CBDC) system with global stablecoin networks within the country's legal framework. With Kazakhstan as a strategic base, the company aims to serve Eurasian cross-border trade and become a key cross-border payment hub linking traditional finance and digital assets.

With this regulatory greenlight, CodeCoin will be positioned to legally offer multi-currency stablecoin conversion, cross-border payment, and digital asset clearing and settlement services. These solutions will support a wide range of use cases including cross-border trade, e-commerce, and overseas treasury settlement, delivering unified multi-chain asset management, near-instant fund transfers, and low-cost foreign exchange for individual and corporate clients.

"Compliance has been our core strategy since day one. We firmly believe that blockchain technology can safely and reliably serve global cross-border trade only under licensed and fully compliant operations. The pre-application approval for Kazakhstan's stablecoin issuance license is a cornerstone of our global compliance network, unlocking a regulated pathway for Eurasian trade," said Huang Jianbin, CEO of CodeCoin.

"Building on this achievement, CodeCoin will pursue regulatory licenses in key markets including Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, leveraging blockchain to build a secure and trusted infrastructure for cross-border payment," he added.

Addressing longstanding pain points in traditional cross-border payment—such as high fees, lengthy settlement cycles, and limited service availability—CodeCoin integrates blockchain technology into cross-border trade workflows and operates a peer-to-peer clearing network. The company targets reducing comprehensive transaction costs to below 1% and achieving near-instant settlement.

In contrast to early anonymous payment tools, CodeCoin ensures full regulatory compliance for every transaction on its platform, in line with local laws and regulations. Transaction monitoring is implemented to deliver clear and traceable fund flows.

The company's proprietary cross-chain bridge technology validates and consolidates digital assets across multiple blockchains under a unified regulatory framework, enabling instant settlement, low costs, and full end-to-end auditability. This architecture effectively prevents money laundering and other illicit activities, balancing transaction efficiency with regulatory compliance.

Blockchain technology is driving new growth in global cross-border payment. Industry data shows the global cross-border payment market exceeded $194.6 trillion in total transaction value by 2024, and is projected to reach $320 trillion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6–7%. In 2025, real transaction volume of blockchain-based cross-border payment including stablecoins reached roughly $390 billion, marking significant growth from 2024 while remaining a small share of the overall market. These figures highlight that blockchain-powered cross-border payment is still in an early growth phase, with enormous potential in cross-border trade and financial inclusion.

About CodeCoin

CodeCoin is a blockchain cross-border payment infrastructure provider. Operating under a core strategy of licensed operation and end-to-end compliance, the company builds a global multi-license network and delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective multi-currency cross-border payment and settlement services for businesses and individuals through proprietary blockchain payment technology.

CodeCoin's core technical team traces its roots to the original WeChat Pay team, who built the mobile payment service into a global infrastructure that covers more than 70 countries and over 1 billion users. The company is now applying this proven expertise to blockchain payment, with the mission to build the next-generation global payment network connecting traditional finance and digital assets.

SOURCE CodeCoin