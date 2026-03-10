Codex Genetics Partners with C2N Diagnostics to Introduce the PrecivityAD2™ Blood Test in Hong Kong, Facilitating Access to Innovative Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics

HONG KONG, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Genetics, a leading precision diagnostics company headquartered in Hong Kong, today announces a strategic collaboration with C2N Diagnostics (C2N), a global leader in in advanced brain health diagnostics.

The partnership will introduce the PrecivityAD2™ blood test to healthcare professionals across Hong Kong, enabling access to C2N's innovative technology that aids in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

The PrecivityAD2™ test is intended for individuals aged 50 years and older with signs or symptoms of cognitive impairment undergoing evaluation for Alzheimer's disease or other causes of cognitive decline. The PrecivityAD2™ test detects the presence or absence of brain amyloid pathology, a key hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, and supports a clinician's diagnosis.

Using high-resolution mass spectrometry, the PrecivityAD2™ test measures the plasma amyloid beta (Aβ42/40) ratio and the percentage of phosphorylated tau at threonine-217 (%p-tau217) and combines into a proprietary algorithm that yields a clear Positive or Negative result indicating a high or low likelihood of amyloid plaque presence.[1]

Clinical validation has demonstrated strong performance of the PrecivityAD2™ test including 91% accuracy, 90% sensitivity, and 92% specificity using the CLIA-established cutoff compared to amyloid PET imaging [2]. These results are consistent with current expert recommendations, including the 2025 Alzheimer's Association Clinical Practice Guidelines for confirmatory blood biomarker tests (≥90% accuracy/sensitivity/specificity).[3]

In 2024 the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published a large clinical study examining the ability of the PrecivityAD2™ test to improve the diagnostic accuracy of Alzheimer's disease in primary care settings, where most patients with cognitive concerns turn to for initial answers about memory loss. The PrecivityAD2 test result delivered a highly statistically significant accuracy of over 90% at a pre-defined, single binary cutoff compared to cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis or amyloid PET analysis [4].

Alzheimer's disease represents a growing public health concern in Hong Kong and across Asia amid aging populations. Among community-dwelling older adults in Hong Kong, approximately 20% have mild neurocognitive impairment and 7.4% are affected by major neurocognitive disorders (dementia), with prevalence increasing sharply with age.[5]

"Our collaboration with C2N reinforces Codex Genetics' commitment to advancing precision medicine and to improving access to cutting-edge diagnostic technologies in Hong Kong and the region," said Dr. Aldrin Yim, Co-Founder of Codex Genetics. "Alzheimer's disease places a significant burden on patients, caregivers, and healthcare systems. The PrecivityAD2™ test offers a practical, reliable, and less invasive alternative to PET scans or lumbar punctures, enabling clinicians to make earlier and more informed decisions in both public and private settings."

"We are pleased to partner with Codex Genetics to expand access to the PrecivityAD2™ test in Hong Kong," said Dr. Joel Braunstein, CEO of C2N. "Codex Genetics' proven capabilities in precision diagnostics make them an ideal partner to support clinicians and patients seeking an accessible, high-quality blood test for Alzheimer's disease evaluation.". The PrecivityAD2™ blood test provides a convenient and highly accurate option, particularly in settings where PET imaging or cerebrospinal fluid testing may be limited by availability or patient suitability.

For further information on how to order the PrecivityAD2™ test in Hong Kong please contact WhatsApp: (+852) 9837 1345, Phone: (+852) 3008 2560, Email: [email protected]. More information can be found at www.precivityad.com / www.codexgenetics.com.

