CodiMe Expands Overseas Business with AI Fashion Image SaaS "Potoo," Targeting Japan as a Key Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodiMe Co., Ltd., a fashion AI startup, said it is accelerating its overseas business expansion in 2025, with Japan positioned as a key strategic market for its AI fashion image generation software-as-a-service platform, Potoo.

Potoo is designed to replace traditional model photoshoots in fashion e-commerce by generating high-quality model images using generative AI. With just a single product photo, the platform can produce unlimited model images, significantly reducing production costs and shortening content creation timelines. According to the company, Potoo can cut image production costs by up to 90 percent and reduce lead times from weeks to minutes, while contributing to higher conversion rates on product detail pages and marketing campaigns.

CodiMe reported that Potoo recorded more than sixfold month-on-month revenue growth in 2025, following the rollout of new features that expanded its commercial usability. These include automatic top-and-bottom outfit styling, fixed AI-generated model faces to maintain brand identity, selectable backgrounds, and back-view image generation. The company said the introduction of these features led to an approximately 530 percent increase in monthly revenue within one month of launch.

Japan is emerging as a central focus of CodiMe's overseas strategy. The company has been actively engaging with Japanese fashion brands, media companies, and e-commerce operators through proof-of-concept projects and partnership discussions. At recent international exhibitions, including VivaTech 2025 in Paris and fashion-related events in Japan, CodiMe said it secured strong interest from Japanese companies, with more than 200 potential clients identified during a three-day exhibition period in Japan alone.

Potoo is powered by CodiMe's proprietary AI model, trained on more than one million fashion-specific images. This specialized training enables higher realism, accurate color reproduction, and a greater level of automation compared with general-purpose image generation models. In addition, all model faces generated by Potoo are fully AI-created, allowing brands to use the images without concerns related to portrait rights or licensing issues, which is particularly important for global and Japanese enterprises.

CodiMe said Potoo is currently being used by domestic fashion companies in Korea, including major apparel groups, as well as overseas telecom operators, global apparel vendors, and media groups through paid contracts and pilot projects. The company aims to strengthen its presence in Japan by offering localized services and expanding partnerships tailored to the needs of Japanese fashion and retail businesses.

"Japan has a sophisticated fashion market with high standards for visual quality and operational efficiency," Jihye Jung, CEO CodiMe, said. "We see strong potential for AI-generated fashion imagery to support Japanese brands as they seek faster, more flexible content production without compromising brand identity."

CodiMe's overseas expansion is supported by its selection for a government-backed export support program operated by South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, which is helping the company scale its global business around Potoo.

