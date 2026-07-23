Cognizant and Gulf Edge Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption in Southeast Asia

Partnership combines Cognizant's global AI engineering capabilities with Gulf Edge's sovereign digital infrastructure to capture the region's growing demand for secure, scalable AI solutions.

BANGKOK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI builder and global technology services provider, and Gulf Edge Company Limited, the digital infrastructure arm of Thai energy and infrastructure conglomerate Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF) or Gulf Group, today announced a landmark strategic partnership. The alliance is designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption and establish a resilient, AI-native digital economy in Thailand and the broader region.

From left to right: 1. Mr. Thomas Mathew, Vice President, Head of ASEAN and Greater China, Cognizant 2. Mr. Ganesh Ayyar, President of Asia Pacific and Japan, Cognizant 3. Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Development Public Company Limited 4. Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat, Chief Financial Officer, Gulf Development Public Company Limited 5. Dr. Korn Poonsirivong, Head of AI Business, Gulf Edge Company Limited

As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes industries, economies, and societies worldwide, the partnership aims to establish the foundational ecosystem needed to enable Thailand's next phase of digital transformation. By combining trusted sovereign digital infrastructure with world-class AI engineering and enterprise transformation capabilities, Gulf Edge and Cognizant will help organizations deploy AI securely, responsibly, and at scale.

The collaboration brings together Gulf Edge's leadership in digital infrastructure, energy, cloud, and strategic relationships across Thailand's most important industries with Cognizant's global expertise in AI, digital engineering, cloud modernization, data, and intelligent operations. Together, the two companies will deliver end-to-end AI capabilities spanning infrastructure, AI platforms, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and managed services.

The partnership will initially focus on accelerating AI adoption across key sectors including banking and financial services, energy and utilities, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and the public sector. Through industry-specific AI solutions, organizations will be able to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, strengthen decision-making, automate complex business processes, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Beyond enterprise transformation, Gulf Edge and Cognizant share a broader ambition of strengthening Thailand's position as a regional AI hub. The partnership is expected to attract global technology expertise, stimulate investment in advanced digital capabilities, and create high-value employment opportunities across AI engineering, data science, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. The two companies also plan to collaborate with universities, research institutions, technology partners, and public-sector organizations to develop AI talent, promote responsible AI adoption, and foster a sustainable innovation ecosystem for the country.

Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Development Public Company Limited, said, "Our partnership with Cognizant marks an important milestone in our vision of helping Thailand become an AI-native economy. By combining Gulf Edge's strengths in digital infrastructure, energy, cloud, and deep understanding of the Thai market with Cognizant's global expertise in enterprise AI, digital engineering, and transformation services, we are creating a comprehensive platform that enables organizations to adopt AI with confidence and generate measurable business outcomes. Together, we will develop secure, resilient, and future-ready sovereign digital infrastructure while delivering industry-specific AI solutions tailored to the needs of Thai enterprises and public institutions. We believe AI has the potential to transform every sector, creating new opportunities for productivity, innovation, and sustainable economic growth."

Mr. Ganesh Ayyar, President of Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), Cognizant, said, "As Thailand works toward its ambition of becoming an AI-native economy, we see this partnership as a meaningful way to help contribute to that vision, not just through the projects we deliver, but by building lasting AI and technology capability inside the country. With Gulf Edge's market reach and Cognizant's AI Builder strategy and global delivery capability, we are positioned to deliver transformative outcomes for Thai enterprises across every major sector."

About Gulf Edge

Gulf Edge Company Limited is the digital infrastructure arm of Gulf Development Public Company Limited, Thailand's leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate. Gulf Edge is building a robust digital ecosystem, spanning data centers, cloud services, satellite technology, and AI infrastructure, to accelerate Thailand's digital transformation and position the country as a regional hub for the AI economy.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for clients. Its deep industry, process, and engineering expertise enables it to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns, and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

SOURCE Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF)