CoGoLinks Obtains MAS Major Payment Institution (MPI) License

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, 2026, CoGoLinks Asia Pte. Ltd. (CoGoLinks Asia) announced that it has been officially granted a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Effective immediately, the MPI license authorizes CoGoLinks Asia to provide Account Issuance Service, Domestic Money Transfer Service, Cross-border Money Transfer Service, Merchant Acquisition Service, and E-money Issuance Service in Singapore.

Established in 2018 as the cross-border payment brand under Vbill Group, the CoGoLinks group (CoGoLinks) has built a multi-regional, multi-dimensional global license portfolio, including the Payment Business Licence and Approval for Cross-border CNY Business from the PBOC, HK's MSO, USA's MSB, and UAE's DFSA License. Over the years, its one-stop cross-border collection platform has penetrated China's cross-border e-commerce, foreign trade, and overseas service trade. CoGoLinks has unlocked payment channels for nearly 20 currencies, covered over 80 mainstream e-commerce platforms, and served more than 240,000 cross-border enterprises.

A CoGoLinks spokesperson stated: "Deep industry expertise combined with customized solutions is CoGoLinks' DNA and competitive edge. By first identifying payment pain points in specific scenarios, we then develop universal product models, and subsequently deliver tailored solutions to various types of merchants, creating industry ripple effects. This model has been fully validated in the Chinese cross-border payment market, and we will continue to leverage its advantages overseas. Our underlying system capabilities coupled with customized services will be our 'globalization playbook'."

According to its roadmap, CoGoLinks will establish a localized operations team in Singapore and leverage the MPI license to advance three product initiatives:

First, optimizing the two-way China-Southeast Asia payment corridor by providing enterprises with Singapore account opening and multi-currency payment services—reducing currency conversion costs and improving capital efficiency.

Second, replicating its mature one-stop cross-border payment system from China to enable Southeast Asian foreign trade enterprises to manage multi-scenario cross-border funds through a single account.

Third, achieving cross-border payment interoperability between Southeast Asia and the global market by integrating CoGoLinks' compliance credentials and payment systems across multiple key financial jurisdictions worldwide—empowering the digital transformation of global trade.

"Singapore is a key node in our global expansion and a vital hub for building our worldwide digital payment network," a CoGoLinks representative stated. Leveraging multi-jurisdiction compliance advantages, premium global financial channels, and robust technological R&D capabilities, CoGoLinks will accelerate digital cross-border payments worldwide.

