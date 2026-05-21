Cohen & Steers Announces Strategic Partnership with J.P. Morgan to Expand Access to Short Duration Hybrid Credit SICAV Strategy

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), today announced it is partnering with J.P. Morgan to provide access to the Cohen & Steers SICAV Short Duration Hybrid Credit & Income Fund for investors outside the United States across J.P. Morgan's global wealth management platform, offering their clients a cash alternative.

The Cohen & Steers SICAV Short Duration Hybrid Credit & Income Fund seeks to provide investors with high current income as the primary objective, and capital preservation as a secondary objective, through investments in global hybrid credit securities, while targeting a weighted average duration of less than three years. Hybrid credit securities offer investment opportunities with higher yields than similarly rated bonds. By targeting low duration securities, the Fund seeks to reduce portfolio interest-rate sensitivity.

Elaine Zaharis‑Nikas, Head of Fixed Income & Preferred Securities at Cohen & Steers, said: "Hybrid credit continues to stand out as a compelling source of high‑quality income, particularly for investors seeking resilience in a shifting rate environment. Our short‑duration approach is designed to help investors harvest attractive yields while mitigating interest‑rate sensitivity, and we are excited to bring this capability to more investors through our partnership with J.P. Morgan."

David Conway, Head of International Wholesale Distribution at Cohen & Steers, said:

"We are pleased to partner with one of the world's largest and most highly regarded banks and asset management organizations. As pioneers in hybrid credit strategies, today's announcement highlights the broader industry shift towards greater diversification within fixed income portfolio allocations."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the prospectus of the Cohen & Steers SICAV and to the relevant KIID/KID before making any final investment decisions. These documents are available free of charge on the Cohen & Steers website.

About Cohen & Steers SICAV Funds. The Funds are sub-funds of Cohen & Steers SICAV, a Luxembourg-domiciled undertaking for collective investment in transferrable securities (UCITS). Shares of the Funds are only offered pursuant to the current prospectus and the sales of shares of the Funds may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. The Funds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Funds are not registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States or to U.S. persons, as more fully described in the Funds' prospectus. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. Please see the prospectus for additional information including important risk considerations, potential loss of capital, and details about fees and expenses. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Potential Risks: Investment risk including possible loss of entire amount invested. Increased credit risk due to subordination to all other types of corporate debt. Default risk because the issuer experiences a decline in its financial status. Contingent Convertible Securities ("CoCos") are typically subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risk. Call risk can cause the sub-fund to invest in lower yielding securities. Increases in interest rates may cause process to fall. Foreign security risk due to currency fluctuations, lower liquidity, political and economic uncertainties and differences in accounting standards. Subject to liquidity risk.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol: NYSE: CNS

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.