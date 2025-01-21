Cohesity Appoints Lim Hsin Yin as Vice President of Sales for the ASEAN Region

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, announced the appointment of Lim Hsin Yin as the new Vice President of Sales for the ASEAN region. In her new role, Hsin Yin will lead Cohesity's overall business strategy, sales operations, and growth strategy across the ASEAN region.

Lim Hsin Yin, Vice President, Sales - ASEAN, Cohesity.

An industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the tech industry, Hsin Yin joins Cohesity from SAS, where she last held the role of Managing Director for Singapore. At SAS, Hsin Yin spearheaded the organisation's business transformation agenda. With her deep expertise in cultivating strategic partnerships, SAS achieved significant gains in market share with accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics solutions by customers.

Before SAS, Hsin Yin spent 11 years at Dell EMC, first in the Singapore office as the financial services director, before assuming regional leadership roles for mid-market sales across ASEAN and Korea and cloud and data storage business for Singapore and Malaysia. Under Hsin Yin's leadership, the sales and channel teams consistently exceeded their business revenue targets for consecutive years. Before joining Dell EMC, Hsin Yin was the Managing Director for Avaya in Singapore and held leadership positions at IBM in software and financial services businesses.

"Success in cybersecurity requires organisations to fortify their cyber resilience, as cyber criminals continue to exploit the use of modern tools to increase the frequency, speed and scale of their attacks. The growing adoption of modern technologies, such as AI, has provided organisations with the capability to drive efficiency and innovation but demands constant vigilance to address data security and regulatory requirements. In an ever-evolving threat landscape, it is now more important than ever for organisations to put cyber security and cyber resilience at the forefront of their digital transformation journey, to ensure data is always available and protected. I look forward to leading the ASEAN team to bolster our customers' cyber resilience and data management capabilities so that they can focus on achieving positive business outcomes and unlock the immense potential of AI to turn data into a competitive advantage," said Lim Hsin Yin, Vice President, Sales - ASEAN, Cohesity.

"This is an exciting time for Cohesity as we deliver on our commitment to drive industry-leading cyber resilience solutions for data security with differentiated AI capabilities. I'm very pleased to welcome Hsin Yin to lead our ASEAN sales team and expand the significant growth we have seen across all the individual ASEAN markets in recent years. I am especially looking forward to welcoming her to the International Leadership team and sharing her experience of growing market share across Cloud infrastructure, AI and Data Analytics, and Enterprise Software at SAS and Dell EMC. Her exceptional track record is based on creating trust and sales excellence by leading diverse, high-performance teams. All of these directly align with our Cohesity values and priorities. I know our customers, partners, and employees will benefit greatly from her commitment and personal approach," said Mark Nutt, Senior Vice President, Sales, International Region, Cohesity.

In her free time, Hsin Yin champions social causes and spends time on mentoring initiatives, including her involvement as Chairwoman of the SGTech AI Skills and Training Committee and in industry councils.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is the leader in AI-powered data security. Over 12,000 enterprise customers, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 and nearly 70% of the Global 500, rely on Cohesity to strengthen their resilience while providing Gen AI insights into their vast amounts of data. Formed from the combination of Cohesity with Veritas' enterprise data protection business, the company's solutions secure and protect data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. Backed by NVIDIA, IBM, HPE, Cisco, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Cohesity is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with offices around the globe. To learn more, follow Cohesity on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

