Cohesity Appoints Nigel Lee as Technical Sales Leader, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ)

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesity, today announced Nigel Lee as Technical Sales Leader for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Based in Singapore, Lee will lead the company's technical sales strategy, pre-sales organisation, and solution engineering execution across the region, reporting to Mark Nutt, SVP & GM, International at Cohesity, and reflects Cohesity's increased investment in the region as a strategic priority.

Nigel Lee, Technical Sales Leader for Asia Pacific and Japan region, Cohesity

In this newly created role, Lee will strengthen technical engagement with customers and partners, and drive adoption of Cohesity's AI-driven data security and cyber resilience platform across APJ.

Lee brings 29 years of experience leading pre-sales, sales engineering, and go-to-market changes across Asia Pacific. He has a strong record of building high-performing teams, driving enterprise growth, and engaging C-level stakeholders in complex markets.

"APJ is a strategically important region for Cohesity, and Nigel's leadership, passion and deep expertise make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our technical sales organisation," said Mark Nutt, SVP & GM, International, Cohesity. "As we continue to invest in the region, his ability to align technical strategy with the rapidly developing customer requirements caused by the ever-changing threat and compliance landscape will be critical to accelerating our growth and ensuring our customers' ongoing business resilience."

Previously, Lee was Director of Data Storage Solutions, Asia Pacific at Lenovo, where he led the regional business and transformed the go-to-market to drive growth. He also held senior regional and global roles at NetApp.

"Across the region, organisations are under increasing pressure to secure, manage, and unlock value from their data as AI adoption accelerates and cyber threats evolve. Cohesity is uniquely positioned to simplify this complexity through a unified, AI-driven data security platform," said Nigel Lee, Technical Sales Leader, Asia Pacific and Japan at Cohesity. "Having spent my career scaling organisations and embedding solution expertise early in the customer journey, I'm excited to join at this pivotal time and look forward to working with our teams, partners, and customers to drive meaningful, outcome-led growth."

Lee holds an Executive MBA from Kellogg-HKUST and a Bachelor of Computer Science.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world's data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organisations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including 70% of the Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.

SOURCE Cohesity