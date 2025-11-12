CoinDesk and SALT Partner to Establish the World's Premier Institutional Crypto Gathering

Consensus SALT Hong Kong Institutional Summit set for February 10, 2026, uniting world's leading asset managers and capital allocators

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk , the leading media, events, indices, and data platform for the global crypto economy, and SALT , a premier community of institutional investors, creators and thought leaders, today announced a strategic partnership to launch the Consensus x SALT Hong Kong Institutional Summit . The summit will take place on February 10, 2026 at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong, one day before the main exhibition days of Consensus Hong Kong , the world's largest and longest-serving event for crypto, AI and blockchain.

Independently, both SALT and CoinDesk's Consensus events attract key decision-makers actively evaluating frontier technologies and allocating capital to the digital asset ecosystem. By combining forces, the organizations will unite the most influential institutional investors, asset managers and capital allocators in the world under one banner at one event.

The Consensus x SALT Hong Kong Institutional Summit will draw an international investor audience, with a significant focus on the APAC region, making it an invaluable hub for learning, business development, capital allocation and peer-to-peer networking. Operating under strict Chatham House Rule, the Summit is designed for high-level engagement that includes: a proprietary meeting app, one-on-one meetings, expert-led roundtables, and keynotes from the most important leaders in crypto.

Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Chairman of SALT, said "Digital asset investments are now firmly on the menu for global institutional asset allocators, following a year of tremendous regulatory progress. As significant fund allocators ourselves, we take pride in helping fellow investors navigate the crypto landscape. We look forward to working with CoinDesk and Consensus, the oldest and most prestigious conference brand in digital finance, to deliver Asia's premier institutional platform. Consensus Hong Kong has instantly become a must-attend event, and we look forward to taking the institutional track to the next level."

"Institutional participation has been a defining narrative for digital assets. Our partnership with SALT combines two unparalleled networks of preeminent asset allocators and owners to create the premier institutional gathering the market has been demanding. I'm excited to bring the world's most significant decision-makers and capital allocators together under one roof, especially in the global financial hub of Hong Kong," said Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus.

The partnership builds on momentum from Consensus Hong Kong's sold-out 2025 debut, which drew nearly 10,000 attendees from 102 countries - representing more than $4T in combined AUM - and generated an estimated HK$275M in economic impact for Hong Kong.

For more information or to apply to attend the Consensus x SALT Hong Kong Institutional Summit, please visit our website .

About SALT

SALT is a community of the world's foremost investors, creators and thinkers. Our mission is to drive prosperity and innovation by connecting investment capital with intellectual capital. We achieve our mission by helping Institutional Investors (from sovereign wealth funds and government pensions to endowments and foundations to family offices and financial advisors) identify and connect with differentiated Asset Managers (from hedge funds to venture capital to private equity/credit) and Company Founders (from fintech to deep tech to climate tech). SALT was founded in 2009 by SkyBridge Capital, a leading fund of funds, but now operates as a standalone entity.

About Consensus

Consensus by CoinDesk is the world's longest-running and most influential gathering for the crypto, blockchain and AI industries. Bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators, it helps people understand the future of digital assets with discussions on key topics such as DeFi, Web3, AI, the evolving regulatory landscape and more. With a mix of panels, keynotes and networking opportunities, Consensus provides a platform to explore the latest trends shaping the digital economy. For more information about Consensus, please visit https://events.coindesk.com/

About CoinDesk

CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Part of Bullish Group (NYSE: BLSH), CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. Our award-winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension and context. CoinDesk gathers the global crypto, blockchain and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival. For more information, please visit CoinDesk.com .

