CoinEx 7ogether: Celebrating Seven Years of Blockchain Innovation in India

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5, 2024, CoinEx will host a landmark event in Bangalore, India, at The Den, celebrating seven transformative years in the blockchain and crypto space. Running from 4 PM to 11 PM, CoinEx 7ogether promises an evening filled with engaging discussions, valuable networking opportunities, and interactive activities, marking a significant milestone in the platform's journey.

Designed to bring together blockchain enthusiasts, industry professionals, and crypto pioneers, CoinEx 7ogether will feature a series of expert-led talks that dive deep into the latest trends and innovations within the blockchain space. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the rapid evolution of decentralized finance, emerging technologies, and the future of cryptocurrency.

The event will be an excellent platform for learning and connecting, with sessions that cater to both seasoned crypto experts and newcomers eager to understand the complexities of blockchain technology. Participants will gain valuable insights into CoinEx's journey, its achievements over the years, and its vision for the future of the crypto industry.

In addition to the expert sessions, the event promises to be an interactive experience, with fun quizzes, engaging panel discussions, and a chance to win exclusive prizes. Among the giveaways are CET, CoinEx's native token, which adds an exciting incentive for attendees.

The event is co-powered by ViaBTC Capital, known for its significant role in blockchain investment, and produced in collaboration with NukeLancer, a production partner committed to delivering top-notch experiences in the crypto space. This partnership ensures that CoinEx 7ogether will be an event to remember, seamlessly combining education, innovation, and community engagement.

Follow CoinEx India Official and register now to secure your spot and join us for an unforgettable evening of innovation and networking on December 5th, 2024, at The Den in Bangalore.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited