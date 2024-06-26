CoinEx Charity Supports Blockchain Education in the Philippines at the Blockchain Campus Conference

HONG KONG, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13th, CoinEx Charity sponsored and participated in the Philippines' Blockchain Campus Conference, held in Makati City. The event attracted over 1,000 scholars, students, principals, blockchain enthusiasts, and curious individuals.

The conference at iAcademy Campus in Makati City explored the transformative potential of blockchain in sectors such as finance, retail, government, and entertainment. It provided a platform for learning, exchanging ideas, and sharing blockchain skills among students, professionals, businesses, and communities. CoinEx Charity leveraged this opportunity to deepen its understanding of the Philippines' blockchain market and engage in discussions about blockchain's boundless potential.

The CoinEx Charity booth became a focal point at the event, attracting over 1,000 students interested in CoinEx's services and products. The conference also featured philanthropic lectures and discussions, with industry professionals and the CoinEx Charity team delivering speeches. The team shared insights on blockchain principles and future applications, enriching local students' knowledge and igniting interest in the technology.

By participating in the Blockchain Campus Conference, CoinEx Charity showcased its leading position in blockchain education and strengthened its connections with the local community and students. Through charity activities and projects, in collaboration with global philanthropic partners, CoinEx Charity aims to provide high-quality educational resources, promote blockchain adoption, and contribute to a fair, transparent, and harmonious world.

About CoinEx Charity

CoinEx Charity is a non-profit organization under CoinEx, a global cryptocurrency exchange. Established in 2022, it focuses on philanthropic activities in education, poverty alleviation, disaster relief, and medical support globally. With a mission of "Making the world a better place via blockchain," CoinEx Charity has set up a multimillion-dollar fund dedicated to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations, promoting educational equity, and driving global philanthropy.

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited