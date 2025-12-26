CoinEx Marks Its 8th Anniversary in Malaysia with a Nautical-Themed Community Gathering

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 13, 2025, CoinEx successfully hosted its 8th Anniversary offline celebration in Kuala Lumpur. Held at a local bar, the event welcomed community members and partners to commemorate eight years of journey and growth under the theme "GO Coin8x Together, We Go Further."

The 8th anniversary was fully inspired by a nautical concept, symbolizing CoinEx's long-term voyage alongside its global community. From the event design and on-site decorations to the anniversary memorabilia prepared for guests, every detail reflected the spirit of sailing together toward a shared horizon.

CoinEx views its community as trusted companions on the same voyage — navigating changes, overcoming challenges, and moving forward together. The offline celebration was designed as a space to reconnect, strengthen relationships, and express appreciation to users who have been part of CoinEx's journey over the years.

During the event, guests enjoyed a relaxed atmosphere filled with meaningful conversations and shared experiences. The nautical-themed anniversary souvenirs served as a symbol of companionship and continuity, representing CoinEx's commitment to building long-term, people-centered relationships.

The successful gathering reaffirmed CoinEx's belief that sustainable development is rooted in trust, responsibility, and community connection. As CoinEx sails beyond its eighth year, it remains dedicated to compliance, open communication, and growing together with its users — because going further is only possible when the journey is shared.

SOURCE Coin8x