CoinEx Sponsors CONN3CT Cebu Philippines: Empowering the Local Web3 Community

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx recently took center stage as a Gold Sponsor at CONN3CT CEBU, an innovative event series dedicated to connecting the people of Cebu with the fast-evolving world of Web3. Spanning three weeks, the event captured the attention of a highly engaged audience, eager to explore the latest in Web3 technologies and innovations.

CoinEx Sponsors CONN3CT Cebu

In the third and final week of the event, the CoinEx Filipino team, led by Dell Omasas, journeyed to Cebu City for active participation. Dell attended and took the stage as a panel speaker, presenting valuable insights into the CoinEx ecosystem and emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the future of crypto and blockchain technology.

What made Dell's participation even more remarkable was the support he received from the CoinEx Negros community. This dedicated group of individuals demonstrated their commitment by traveling nine hours to attend the event. Their journey was a testament to the strong sense of community and shared purpose that drives CoinEx's mission to promote and support the adoption of Web3 technologies.

The event drew a diverse crowd of attendees, the majority deeply interested in exploring Web3. This included gamers, freelancers, crypto enthusiasts, investors, developers, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and business professionals. The vibrant mix of participants created an electric atmosphere, fostering networking opportunities and the exchange of ideas.

In addition to CoinEx, the event was supported by other notable sponsors, including Trust Wallet, Isla Camp PH, CoinsPH, Wav3, Web3 Cebu, The Company, SnakeGo, and various other crypto entities. Their involvement further demonstrated the region's growing interest and investment in Web3.

CoinEx has consistently demonstrated its commitment to championing the crypto community and advancing blockchain education. Their involvement in CONN3CT CEBU highlights their dedication to nurturing the growth of Web3 technologies and empowering individuals and communities to unlock the potential of this transformative field.

As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, events like CONN3CT CEBU are crucial in bridging the gap between emerging technologies and the people who will drive their adoption. CoinEx remains at the forefront of this movement, supporting initiatives that inspire, educate, and connect the crypto community.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 6 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited