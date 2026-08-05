KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 29 to 30, CoinEx Wallet participated in Malaysia Blockchain Week 2026 as a sponsor at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur. Through its branded booth, keynote speech, industry panel, and official side event, CoinEx Wallet engaged with industry professionals, developers, and Web3 community members from around the world, further strengthening its presence in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia.

CoinEx Wallet Connects the Web3 Ecosystem and Community at Malaysia Blockchain Week 2026

Under the theme "CoinEx Ecosystem at Your Fingertips," the CoinEx Wallet booth introduced visitors to its multi-chain wallet services and the broader CoinEx ecosystem. As a self-custodial Web3 wallet, CoinEx Wallet provides integrated access to multi-chain asset management, cross-chain swaps, DApps, staking, and other services. Interactive experiences and branded merchandise attracted strong interest from attendees and created meaningful connections with the local Web3 community.

Teddy, Country Manager at CoinEx Wallet, delivered a keynote speech titled "One Wallet, Every Chain: Fixing Web3's Fragmentation Problem." He discussed the fragmented user experience created by the rapid growth of multi-chain ecosystems and shared how wallets can serve as a gateway to Web3 by connecting different blockchain networks and applications through a more unified and accessible experience.

Meanwhile, Zach, Key Accounts Lead at ViaBTC, joined the panel discussion "The Maturing Bitcoin Ecosystem: Infrastructure, Access and Institutional Demand." Alongside other industry experts, he explored the development of Bitcoin infrastructure, market access, and growing institutional demand, highlighting ViaBTC Group's continued expansion and ecosystem synergies across different areas of the blockchain industry.

On the evening of July 30, CoinEx Wallet sponsored "CoinEx Wallet After Hours," an official event in the MYBW26 Bar Crawl Series. The event brought together traders, founders, developers, ecosystem partners, and industry professionals for conversations and networking in a relaxed setting. Customized drinks, branded interactions, and a surprise merchandise giveaway toward the end of the evening created an energetic atmosphere and received an enthusiastic response from attendees.

CoinEx Wallet's participation in MYBW 2026 showcased its continued efforts in multi-chain asset management and Web3 gateway development while strengthening its connections with users, developers, and ecosystem partners in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia. Moving forward, CoinEx Wallet will remain focused on user needs and continue building a safer, more accessible, open, and interconnected Web3 experience.

Learn more: CoinEx Wallet

SOURCE CoinEx Wallet; Malaysia Blockchain Week (MYBW)