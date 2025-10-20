CoinLander Launches RWA Platform, Unlocking Stable Returns from Tokenized Real Estate Mortgages

Platform Democratizes Access to Real-World Asset (RWA) Investments, Merging Tangible Security with Blockchain Efficiency

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinLander has officially launched, presenting a groundbreaking RWA (Real-World Asset) platform for investors seeking stable returns beyond speculative digital assets. The platform transforms illiquid real-world mortgages into accessible, tokenized investments, providing a target minimum of 6% Annual Percentage Rate (APR), all secured by tangible real estate.

This launch marks a pivotal step in the convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized web3. Founded in 2024 by RΞN, a veteran of TradFi asset management with 20 years of experience, CoinLander is built to deliver a performance-driven alternative to volatile crypto yields. The platform leverages the security of physical property with the transparency and accessibility of blockchain, creating a robust RWA investment vehicle.

How It Works: Simplicity and Transparency

CoinLander demystifies real estate investing through a streamlined, four-step process:

Select a Pool: Browse real estate-backed investment pools with clear terms on returns, risk, and duration. Invest with USDT: Easily fund your investment using USDT stablecoins. Earn Monthly Yield: Receive consistent, passive income directly to your wallet from borrower mortgage payments. Recover Principal: Get your initial investment back at the loan term's end, ready to reinvest or withdraw.

Security First: The Tangible Backing of RWA

In a digital asset space often defined by speculation, CoinLander establishes trust through concrete, real-world security. Every investment is secured by a legal lien on physical property, ensuring that yields are generated by a sustainable business model—not market hype. This RWA-backed approach provides investors with unparalleled peace of mind, knowing their capital is protected by hard assets.

By significantly lowering the capital barriers to real estate debt, CoinLander is democratizing an RWA class once reserved for institutional giants. It offers a reliable, non-correlated anchor for any portfolio, designed to generate predictable returns regardless of crypto market conditions.

About CoinLander

CoinLander is a pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. It tokenizes high-quality, real-life mortgage investments, allowing users to earn predictable monthly interest backed by tangible property assets. The platform transforms illiquid real estate debt into accessible digital investments, offering a stable alternative to the volatility of traditional crypto markets.

