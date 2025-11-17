CoinMarketCap and Reserve Unveil CMC20, the First DeFi-Native Tradable Crypto Index Token on BNB Chain

CMC20 brings institutional-grade, single-trade access to diversified crypto portfolios

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinMarketCap , the world's leading cryptocurrency data platform, today announced CoinMarketCap 20 DTF (CMC20), the first DeFi-enabled tradable crypto index token on BNB Chain . Built on Reserve , a platform for creating Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs), onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token, CMC20 tracks the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, giving retail and institutional investors a simple, single-trade way to access diversified crypto market exposure.

Deployed by Lista DAO , CMC20 combines the transparency of DeFi with the characteristics of traditional institutional-grade indexes. As the first tradable index token native to BNB Chain, CMC20 brings sophisticated portfolio exposure tools to one of crypto's largest ecosystems. The token enables permissionless 24/7 minting and redemption, while supporting spot listings across CEXs, DEXs, wallets & platforms, futures tracking, and integration into advanced trading strategies.

"The crypto market has over 27 million tokens, with 50,000 new launches daily. Investors need what traditional markets have had for decades - a clear, investable benchmark," said Rush Luton, CEO of CoinMarketCap. "CMC20 serves as crypto's version to the S&P 500, delivering diversified exposure to crypto's largest, most liquid assets in a single trade, backed by transparent methodology and permissionless infrastructure.

By partnering with Reserve and Lista DAO to launch the first index token on BNB Chain, CMC20 brings institutional-grade products to one of the world's most active blockchain ecosystems."

Unlike reference-only indexes, CMC20 is purpose-built for active use across the crypto ecosystem. Monthly rebalancing maintains exposure to the 20 largest cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins, wrapped assets, and tokens with limited investability. The methodology captures growth across Layer-1 blockchains, exchange tokens, infrastructure projects, DeFi protocols, and emerging sectors, delivering broader market representation than BTC-ETH-only products.

CMC20's DeFi-native architecture on BNB Chain enables use cases unavailable to traditional index products. Institutional investors can incorporate the token into delta-neutral strategies, collateralized lending, and automated portfolio rebalancing. Retail traders benefit from simplified exposure management and lower transaction costs than when manually constructing diversified portfolios. Exchange listings enable both spot trading and derivatives products, while the underlying assets remain verifiable onchain.

Reserve's infrastructure ensures transparent collateralization and redemption mechanics. Users can mint CMC20 by depositing the underlying basket of tokens or redeem CMC20 for its constituent assets at any time, maintaining tight tracking to index value.

"CMC20 showcases what is unlocked by crypto and Defi infrastructure," said Thomas Mattimore, CEO of ABC Labs and Core Contributor at Reserve. "For the first time, anyone can easily get exposure to market-cap weighted index of the top 20 assets in crypto. This is the blueprint for how next-generation financial products will be built.".

CMC20 is launching with full ecosystem support on BNB Chain and is available for trading on PancakeSwap and mintable on the Reserve dapp. CoinMarketCap is actively partnering with DeFi protocols, centralized exchanges, and fintechs to increase CMC20's utility, enabling lending products and yield-generation mechanisms for CMC20 holders and expanding distribution beyond DeFi.

Institutional inquiries and partnership opportunities can be directed to: [email protected]

For complete index methodology, real-time holdings data, and integration documentation, visit: https://coinmarketcap.com/charts/cmc20/

About CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap stands as the Home of Crypto. With over 880 million monthly page views and 14 million tracked cryptocurrencies, CoinMarketCap drives the industry forward by organizing and delivering comprehensive crypto intelligence. Major media outlets including Forbes, Bloomberg, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, rely on CoinMarketCap as their primary source for crypto data.

About Reserve

Reserve is a free, permissionless platform to create, own, and govern DTFs (Decentralized Token Folios), index products and asset-backed currencies launched on its protocols. Reserve's mission is to create a more accessible financial system through decentralized index technology, allowing anyone to build and manage token baskets that work like traditional ETFs but with the benefits of blockchain.

About Lista Dao

Lista DAO is the leading BNBFi protocol on BNB Chain, offering overcollateralized decentralized stablecoin (CDP), BNB LST, Lista Lending and innovative solutions that allow users to earn rewards from Binance Launchpool, Megadrop, and HODLer Airdrops. As the first to have DeFi BNB recognized for Binance Launchpool, Lista DAO has achieved a TVL growth of 1,000% year-to-date, reaching $4.5B, making it the biggest protocol on BNB by TVL.

SOURCE Reserve