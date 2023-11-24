Coins.ph's TradeDesk Surpasses $1B Milestone in 2023

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coins.ph, the Philippines' leading digital asset exchange, announced that its TradeDesk service has exceeded $1 billion in trading volume year to date. TradeDesk is the company's personalized over-the-counter service for high net worth individuals and institutional clients that want to trade cryptocurrencies and foreign currencies.

Launched in November 2022, TradeDesk has grown exponentially since then, reaching significant milestones in both user growth and volume. As cryptocurrency garners increased interest from retail and institutional investors, TradeDesk is primed to outpace its current growth trajectory in the coming years.

"Exceeding the $1B threshold this year is a testament to the superior experience TradeDesk provides to our customers, and signifies the trust our growing user base has in Coins.ph," said Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph.

TradeDesk's impressive performance just a year after its launch is fueled by unmatched service, deep liquidity, rapid settlement and competitive rates. Its clientele includes digital asset natives, import-export enterprises, remittance providers, and e-commerce merchants. These clients prefer TradeDesk as it provides institutional liquidity and reduces friction costs. TradeDesk also supports same-day settlement making cross-border transactions swift and efficient.

"Our customers value TradeDesk for its tailored trading experience, supported by dedicated account managers promptly addressing queries and providing quotes. We offer competitive rates without slippage - the quoted rate is the rate you secure. Once confirmed, we lock this in and provide fast settlement for our customers," added Zhou.

Among TradeDesk's extensive range of digital assets, popular cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, and more are favored by retail and institutional customers. Additionally, TradeDesk extends its services beyond cryptocurrencies, encompassing foreign currency exchange, including USD, EUR, GBP, SGD, AUD, and other major fiat currencies.

TradeDesk sets the bar for accessibility in high-volume trading with a minimum trade size starting at just $20,000. It facilitates seamless transactions with support for various modes of payment including banks, e-wallets, and Coins.ph's very own wallet.

Furthermore, Coins.ph is duly licensed and regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), giving customers added security and confidence when using TradeDesk.

To engage with a Coins TradeDesk representative and start your trading journey, you can reach out to [email protected].

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is on a mission to power the new internet with easy access to digital assets and web3 products. Launched in 2014, Coins.ph is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines and has gained the trust of more than 18 million users. Through the easy-to-use mobile app, users can buy and sell a variety of different cryptocurrencies and access a wide range of financial services.

Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and is the first ever crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from a central bank.

SOURCE Coins.ph