CoinW's Eight-Year Marathon: Driving Long-Term Ecosystem Growth

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinW, a leading global crypto asset trading platform, has officially concluded its 8th-anniversary global marathon.

Themed "Trot On To Infinity," the campaign framed CoinW's journey as a crypto marathon rather than a sprint, emphasizing endurance and strategic direction over short-term gains.

After eight years navigating market cycles, the platform has focused on two key priorities: maintaining growth aligned with its user base and building the infrastructure needed for long-term development.

Strategy Built on User Insights

For its anniversary, CoinW launched a user-generated content campaign and followed it with in-depth interviews with over 30 users, partners, and employees worldwide. The feedback highlighted real-world use cases: one business traveler described using CoinW Card for seamless cross-border transactions, while a Southeast Asian user credited the platform's educational programs with building their trading knowledge.

These insights informed the four strategic priorities outlined by CoinW's Founder, Gary, in an open letter: advancing digital asset security, expanding compliance infrastructure, diversifying asset offerings, and strengthening community development.

From Exchange to Ecosystem

The anniversary marks a shift from product expansion to deeper ecosystem integration. CoinW has unified its product suite — spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and earn — while expanding its product ecosystem with platforms like PropW, GemW, and DeriW.

Beyond product development, CoinW has deepened its industry presence. As a three-year Platinum Sponsor of TOKEN2049, the exchange hosted a networking lounge at the main venue and an invite-only gathering at Marina Bay Sands, bringing together over 300 industry leaders.

Nassar Al Achkar, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at CoinW, spoke at the conference's stage, discussing the evolution from fragmented trading services toward integrated ecosystems. His talk emphasized how convergence and trust-building will drive the industry's next phase of growth.

A Global Movement with Local Impact

Launched in October during a market downturn, the global marathon series crossed four continents and eight cities. The event attracted members of Founders Running Club, whose founder Tim Tkachenko noted parallels between marathon running and company building: "It's about persistence and consistency."

Alongside the international campaign, CoinW held meetups in Taipei, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, drawing over 800 local participants to discussions on trading strategies, market trends, and ecosystem projects.

Building for the Next Chapter

"Competition in crypto isn't about speed — it's about sustainability," said Nassar. "Users need platforms they can trust through market cycles. That requires strategic discipline, avoiding overexpansion during bull runs and maintaining commitment during downturns."

CoinW now serves over 20 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The figures reflect not just scale, but sustained commitment to core principles.

Eight years in, the platform views its anniversary as a milestone rather than a finish line, continuing its measured approach to building digital finance infrastructure for the industry's next chapter.

