Colebrook Bosson Saunders Chooses India for First Executive Dialogue Exploring Future of Workspaces and Technology

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS), a leader in workplace ergonomics, held its inaugural Executive Dialogue event in Mumbai on December 4–5, 2025, convening leaders from the finance and consulting sectors in India. The roundtable-style discussions provided an insightful window into the forces reshaping India's economy and modern work environments.

The event was hosted by Andy Humphreys, Managing Director at Colebrook Bosson Saunders and MillerKnoll UK & Ireland, and moderated by Vasanthi Hariprakash, Founder of Pickle Jar Media. Together with multiple C-suite leaders and executives, discussions unveiled key insights into the evolution of workspace design, AI and technology shifts, the value of ergonomics in today's workplaces, and ongoing transformations in India.

Mr. Humphreys noted: "India is a key strategic market for CBS, and we chose our first Dialogue to be here because we see the country as a microcosm for the future of work and technology. India is one of the highest countries in the world for adoption of AI, which is indeed transforming the way people globally relate to technology. Laptops are everywhere, but many people globally don't realize they were originally designed for 2-hour use. In most places there is still a major gap in ergonomics for the full working day. And lastly, companies must be increasingly intentional about the value of in-office workspace design, especially when there is so much 'screen competition' and people can work from almost anywhere now."

The Executive Dialogue underscored CBS's role as a leader in advancing workplace ergonomics and mediating the relationship between people and technology. As global enterprises continue to evolve, CBS remains dedicated to empowering them and their workforce with human-centric designs.

Established in 1990 and part of the MillerKnoll collective since 2022, Colebrook Bosson Saunders focuses on seamlessly connecting people with technology, driven by its core values: to innovate, connect, and create.

