Coles Group Chooses Stibo Systems to Help Improve its Customer Experience Across Digital Channels

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coles Group, a leading Australian retailer, announced the successful go-live of its master data management (MDM) solution in partnership with Stibo Systems. The new system, powered by Stibo Systems' award-winning STEP platform, addresses various pain points in Coles' data management, transforming product maintenance, digital assets and customer experience across its diverse business channels, including Coles Online and Coles Liquor.

"At Coles, our commitment to delivering seamless and reliable shopping experiences for our customers is paramount," said Anthony Corboy, Head of Commercial Technology at Coles Group. "Being on this journey with Stibo Systems has allowed us to tackle a range of inefficiencies in our data management processes, helping streamline product information and drive a consistent brand experience across our channels. We're now better equipped to innovate in our digital and in-store offerings, benefitting both our customers and suppliers."

Various challenges to overcome

Before adopting Stibo System's STEP solution, Coles faced a range of challenges including data inconsistency, outdated manual workflow processes, fragmented product maintenance, limited online product detail, inconsistent cross-channel sales, and disjointed distributed digital assets.

These challenges presented an opportunity for Coles to enhance its operational efficiency and deliver more consistent product experiences across its various digital channels by implementing a robust data management system.

Project goals

Coles' primary goals for this project were to:

Improve customer and supplier experience: Ensuring accurate and enriched product information enhances customer satisfaction and optimises supplier collaboration.

Strategic business impact

With the Stibo Systems solution now in place, Coles is positioned to address the challenges and unlock opportunities in the following areas:

Faster speed to market: Automating workflows and improving data accuracy significantly reduces time-to-market, helping Coles seize more sales opportunities.

Faster speed to market: Automating workflows and improving data accuracy significantly reduces time-to-market, helping Coles seize more sales opportunities.

Improved operational efficiency: Centralised data management reduces operational costs and mitigates the risk of mistakes, which leads to better resource allocations and savings.

"We are thrilled to support Coles Group in realizing their vision for a more integrated and customer-focused data strategy," said Pradip Mashru, VP, Asia-Pacific & Japan at Stibo Systems. "The successful go-live of our platform at Coles is a testament to the power of MDM in addressing complex business challenges and unlocking new efficiencies. By centralizing data and enhancing its quality, Coles is well-positioned to elevate its customer experience, reduce operational costs and continue to innovate in the retail industry."

About Coles Group

Coles Group is a leading Australian retailer with over 1,800 retail outlets across the country. Known for its commitment to innovation, Coles Group is focused on enhancing its digital and in-store experiences to meet evolving customer needs.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is a leading enabler of trustworthy data through AI-powered master data management. Built on a robust and flexible platform, our SaaS solutions empower enterprises around the globe to deliver superior customer and product experiences. Our trusted data foundation enhances operational efficiency, drives growth and transformation, supports sustainability initiatives and bolsters AI success. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

