Colliers expands capability with new Occupier Services department announced

Colliers appointed Fiona Ngan as Head of Occupier Services as part of the new formation for end-to-end commercial real estate solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has today announced the Occupier Services Department, comprising of the Office Services team and the Project Management team, as an expansion in capability.

Colliers Occupier Services Department

Since pandemic, both teams has assisted over 1,100 clients in securing over 10 million sq. ft. office space and managing project advisory of about 5 million sq. ft.. The new Occupier Services Department will take a step further in creating a comprehensive and enterprising platform delivering a full scope of services on tenant and landlord representation, project management and workplace advisory and consulting to occupiers and landlords.

With the new formation, Fiona Ngan will be appointed as Head of Occupier Services managing both business lines, and will be responsible for leading the team of over 40 experts. Fiona brings a wealth of experience from her time in the Office Services team advising global and local corporate clients on office leasing solutions as both Landlord and Tenant Representations. In her new capacity, Tommy Wong will report into her as Head of Project Management, overseeing the project development phases from project management, design and build, to change management and workplace advisory. Tommy is one of the most experienced project management specialists with accomplished recognition and a proven track record of delivering various degree of projects with renowned corporate clients.

CK Lau, Managing Director, Colliers | Hong Kong, said: "Teaming up both business lines addresses the growing market need in complex workplace advisory solutions and that allows us to bolster business development, building further on a high level of excellence. I am delighted to appoint Fiona, as a home-grown talent, in this new capacity. She is one of best-connected experts in the industry with solid and long-term client relationships. We very much look forward to maximising the value of our clients' property assets and facilitating tenants to find the right space, as we continue to strengthen our capabilities."

Fiona Ngan, Head of Occupier Services, commented: "I'm delighted to lead the occupier services on lease acquisitions, renewals and advisory over workplace strategy. Our project management team, now led by Tommy Wong, is full of hugely experienced experts, with an in-depth industry knowledge on occupier project management & delivery and workplace advisory & solutions. We will continue to leverage on the extensive connections and industry experience of the team in accelerating clients' success in the years to come."

The new Occupier Services Department consists of a team of four senior experts – namely Chris Hui, Alex Lam, Ivan Wong and Tommy Wong in leading the tenant representation, landlord representation, workplace advisory, flexible workspace, occupier services and ESG advisory teams.

