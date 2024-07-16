Collinson announces partnership with UOB Indonesia to offer Priority Pass to UOB Privilege Banking customers

Partnership grants UOB Privilege Banking customers access to Priority Pass' network of more than 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences worldwide.

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and operator of Priority Pass™, announces a new partnership with United Overseas Bank (UOB) in Indonesia. This partnership enables UOB Indonesia's Privilege Banking customers to access over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports in 145 countries globally under the Priority Pass network.

New and existing customers with more than USD 400,000 worth of assets under management by UOB Indonesia Privilege Banking are entitled to a Priority Pass membership with up to ten complimentary visits in a year. Customers with over USD 200,000 worth of assets under management can also enjoy up to four complimentary visits annually. In addition, UOB Indonesia Privilege Banking customers can bring their guests along at an additional fee.

According to Collinson's 2023 Asia Pacific consumer insights report, there is a growing appetite for customer engagement rewards and benefits that can expedite travel and enable positive travel experiences. The availability of travel-related rewards such as airport lounge access not only encourages consumers to regularly engage with a brand, but also to stay loyal to the brand. When it comes to customer engagement and loyalty programmes offered by financial services brands specifically, Collinson's research found that 76 per cent of surveyed consumers would choose to go with a bank because of the travel rewards and benefits they offer.

"Travel is gearing towards a landmark year in 2024 for Indonesia with the country targeting to attract 14.3 million visitors this year. The World Travel & Tourism Council also forecasts Indonesia's travel sector to grow at twice the rate of the overall economy by 2032. With the strong growth of Indonesia's travel market and consumers' increasing emphasis on premium travel experiences, we are excited to be partnering with UOB Indonesia to elevate the travel journey of their Privilege Banking customers through Priority Pass. We look forward to welcoming them to our expansive and diverse network of airport lounges and travel experiences globally," said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President, Collinson International.

Cristina Teh Tan, Consumer Banking Director, UOB Indonesia, said, "We are pleased to partner with Collinson and unveil the Priority Pass benefits to our Privilege Banking customers. For the past year, UOB Indonesia has seen a significant increase in travelling, shopping, and dining on our credit cardholders. Priority Pass is the perfect addition to our travel rewards portfolio, granting our customers access to more than 1,500 airport lounges and travel experience across 700 airports in 145 countries."

The partnership is part of UOB Indonesia's ongoing effort to enrich customers' lifestyle needs with a seamless and luxurious travel experience. "Beyond enhancing travel benefits, we hope to elevate our customer experience while allowing them to enjoy privileges for what truly matter to them," added Cristina.

Designed with flexibility in mind, Priority Pass allows members to access more than airport lounges. This includes experiences such as spa and sleep pods, gaming, as well as dining offerings. For more information, please visit the Priority Pass website.

About Collinson

Collinson is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,500 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 700 airports in 145 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports in 145 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

About UOB Indonesia

UOB Indonesia is a subsidiary of UOB, a leading bank in Asia with a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Established in 1956 through PT Bank Buana Indonesia, PT Bank UOB Indonesia was formed after a merger with PT Bank UOB Buana, which marked the existence of UOB Indonesia for more than a decade in Indonesia.

UOB Indonesia's service network comprises 42 branch offices, 89 sub-branch offices and 142 ATMs across 44 cities in 16 provinces in Indonesia. UOB Indonesia's banking services are accessible through its regional ATM network, the ATM Prima and Bersama networks and the Visa network.

UOB Indonesia is committed to providing quality products and excellent customer service. The Bank offers various banking products and services categorised into digital bank, personal financial services, business banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, global markets and investment management. UOB Indonesia is rated AAA (idn) by Fitch Ratings.

The Bank has a strong retail customer base through its wide range of saving products, mortgage services and credit cards. UOB Indonesia's banking services are also accessible in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand through hundreds of UOB ATMs.

UOB's award-winning digital bank, TMRW, serves Indonesia's generation of enterprising and digitally-savvy customers by providing a better, personalised banking experience through the use of data and customer feedback. Through TMRW, the Bank is committed to helping customers meet their financial goals as they build a better tomorrow.

UOB Indonesia also offers a full suite of corporate/commercial products, including a range of treasury and cash management products and services. UOB Indonesia is also focused on helping companies with their expansion plans and has supported many enterprises from industries such as construction, mining, real estate and the services sector in their expansion into Indonesia.

UOB Indonesia believes in being a responsible financial services provider and it is committed to making a difference in the lives of its stakeholders and in the communities in which it operates. Just as the Bank is dedicated to helping customers manage their finances wisely and to grow their businesses, UOB Indonesia is steadfast in its support of social development, particularly in the areas of art, children and education.

For further details on UOB Indonesia, please visit www.uob.co.id

