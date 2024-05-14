Collinson expands partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA) to offer LoungeKey™ Pass as part of SIA's HighFlyer programme

Partnership allows businesses that are part of SIA's HighFlyer programme to redeem LoungeKey Pass for their employees, providing them with access to over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports in 145 countries for corporate travel.

As business travel returns at pace, LoungeKey Pass enables businesses under the SIA HighFlyer programme to deepen their engagement with their employees by providing travel related, value-added benefits.

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and operator of LoungeKey™, today announced its expanded partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA). This partnership will provide businesses in SIA's HighFlyer programme access to LoungeKey Pass, a digital voucher that enables users to visit an airport lounge or enjoy a travel experience without the need for registration, physical cards or membership.

SIA's HighFlyer programme allows businesses to enjoy preferential airfares and earn HighFlyer points when their employees travel for work. The points can in turn be used to offset the cost of future travel, or to access rewards. With this partnership, businesses in SIA's HighFlyer programme across all four membership tiers will be able to redeem a LoungeKey Pass for every 8,000 HighFlyer points earned on the company account. New businesses who sign up to be part of the HighFlyer programme can also redeem a pass as a milestone reward upon meeting a threshold of nett flown expenditure. Businesses can then reward individual employees with a LoungeKey Pass via their Highflyer account, to be enjoyed during their next trip.

According to Collinson's 2023 Asia Pacific consumer insights report, there is a growing appetite among consumers for travel-related rewards and benefits that enable positive experiences when they travel. With LoungeKey Pass, businesses under SIA's HighFlyer programme can leverage this opportunity to enhance their corporate wellness initiatives and deepen overall employee engagement.

"Global business travel spend is expected to surpass 2019 levels this year, resulting in many employees taking to the skies on behalf of their organisations. Our research has shown that consumers today place a high-value on travel-related benefits and rewards. In turn, providing access to airport lounges and travel experiences as part of a wider corporate travel proposition is an ideal way to support the well-being of business travellers; helping them to feel supported and valued by their employer while on the road," said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President, Collinson International. "We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Singapore Airlines and look forward to welcoming businesses under the SIA HighFlyer programme, and their employees, to our expansive and diverse LoungeKey Pass network of airport lounges and travel experiences globally."

Designed with flexibility in mind, LoungeKey Pass will enable businesses under the SIA HighFlyer programme to access over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports in 145 countries. This includes experiences such as spa and sleep pods, gaming, as well as dining offerings.

About Collinson

Collinson is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,500 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 700 airports in 145 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

About LoungeKey™

LoungeKey™ is a digital travel experiences programme providing cardholders from participating issuers with swift and secure access to airport lounges, dining, retail offers, spa offers and more – using their existing payment card or smartphone.

The scheme provides access to over 1,500 lounges at more than 700 airports across the world. Customers simply use a payment card or a QR code within the LoungeKey app, as a mechanism to gain swift lounge entry, redeem offers and more.

LoungeKey is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world travel with ease and confidence. For over 35 years, Collinson has worked with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide to deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

For more details please visit www.loungekey.com.

