Collinson International and Sompo launch Sompo Smart Delay in Singapore, Mainland China and Malaysia

Regional expanded partnership brings stress-free flight delay benefits to three new Asia Pacific (APAC) markets, offering Sompo travel insurance policyholders access to more than 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences in the event of flight delays.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson International , a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of SmartDelayTM, today announced the regional expansion of its strategic partnership with leading insurance provider, Sompo, to launch Sompo Smart Delay in three new markets in APAC: Singapore, mainland China and Malaysia.

Building on their successful collaboration in Thailand , this partnership provides single and annual trip policyholders of selected Sompo travel insurance plans instant access to more than 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences during flight delays; transforming stressful travel disruptions into more comfortable experiences.

Eligible policyholders simply register their flights at least two hours (for customers in Singapore) or three hours (for customers in Malaysia and mainland China) ahead of the scheduled departure time to enjoy the benefit.[1] In the event of a flight delay, policyholders will immediately receive a digital access voucher, through which they can easily redeem their real-time travel benefit. Sompo Smart Delay provides instant access to an airport lounge or an alternative travel experience such as a spa session, sleep pod visit or restaurant discount in the airport, without the need to complete a claim form.

This expanded collaboration comes at a time when flight disruptions are increasingly prevalent as travel continues to experience robust growth. Recent flight delay statistics revealed that 54 million travellers in APAC were affected by delays exceeding one hour during the first half of 2025[2]. According to Collinson International's latest report, Tomorrow's Journey: Smarter, Faster, Connected , access to airport lounges and other premium services is central to today's airport experience, with 80% of travellers in APAC having visited a lounge at least once. By transforming flight delays into less stressful experiences, the partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to prioritising traveller well-being.

"Building on our successful partnership in Thailand, we're pleased to extend our collaboration with Sompo to Singapore, mainland China and Malaysia – markets in which travel is one of the highest spend categories among consumers" said Todd Handcock, Chief Commercial Officer and APAC Executive Chair at Collinson International. "As lounge access and premium services become increasingly important to travellers, particularly in the event of a flight delay, this expansion underscores our shared commitment to elevating the travel experience across APAC – providing reassurance and peace of mind when it's most needed."

"We're excited to launch the Sompo Smart Delay benefit to three more markets as we accelerate our focus on delivering innovative travel products across the region through this partnership with Collinson International," said Bill Zhang, President of Consumer Lines, APAC, Sompo. "Leveraging Collinson International's extensive portfolio of airport lounges and travel network, combined with our deep understanding and insights of the consumer trends and behaviours across APAC, this new feature will enhance the travel experience and reinforce our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

For more information on Sompo Smart Delay, please click here.

[1] Terms and conditions apply and are subject to the insurance coverage provided by Sompo [2] Data from Cirium, as of June 2025.

Note to Editors

Sompo Smart Delay is now available via Sompo travel insurance for policyholders in Singapore, mainland China, and Malaysia.

In Singapore , under all Sompo Travel Insurance plans, single-trip and annual-trip policyholders departing from and arriving to Singapore can enjoy complimentary access to airport lounges and travel experiences when their flight is delayed by one hour.

In Malaysia , under Sompo TravelSafe+ "Plan Elite A", single-trip and annual-trip policyholders departing from and arriving to Malaysia can enjoy complimentary access to airport lounges and travel experiences when their flight is delayed by one hour. Sompo Travel Safe+ "Plan Elite B" will receive this benefit for delays of two hours or more.

In mainland China, under Sompo TravelJoy, single-trip policyholders departing from and arriving to mainland China can enjoy complimentary access to airport lounges and travel experiences when their flight is delayed by two hours or more.

About Collinson International

Collinson International is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson International is the operator of Priority Pass , the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,800 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in 841 airports in 146 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

Collinson International's flight disruption assistance product, SmartDelayTM, gives airline passengers, who have registered their flight, access to an airport lounge or alternative benefit in case of a flight delay or cancellation.

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 135 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,500 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise™.

"Sompo" refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor's. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit sompo-asia.com.

SOURCE Collinson International