Collinson's Priority Pass Named "Official Airport Lounge Partner" for Hong Kong, China Delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The partnership enables the Hong Kong, China Delegation and members of SF&OC National Sports Associations to access Priority Pass' extensive network of 1,500+ airport lounges and travel experiences in support of their journeys for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

HONG KONG, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme, announces its partnership with the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC), which sees them become the Official Airport Lounge Partner for the Hong Kong, China Delegation to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Paris 2024).

Executives from Collinson and Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) at the Signing Ceremony. From L to R: Dr. Brian Stevenson (Chef de Mission of the Hong Kong, China Delegation to Paris 2024 and Vice-President of SF&OC), Edgar Yang (Honorary Secretary General of SF&OC), Timothy Fok (President of SF&OC), Todd Handcock (Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President, Collinson), Ian Lee (Managing Director, North Asia, Collinson).

In a commitment to supporting Hong Kong, China athletes, Collinson will be providing one-year complimentary Priority Pass digital memberships with four complimentary airport lounge and travel experiences visits per membership for the athletes of SF&OC National Sports Associations (NSAs). Present to witness the agreement signing were Timothy Fok, President of SF&OC, Edgar Yang, Honorary Secretary General of SF&OC, Dr. Brian Stevenson, Chef de Mission of the Hong Kong, China Delegation to Paris 2024 and Vice-President of SF&OC; and Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President, Collinson; and Ian Lee, Managing Director, North Asia, Collinson.

"The development of sport in Hong Kong SAR has come a long way, witnessing remarkable achievements in both regional and international competitions; in particular, the recent historic wins at the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games. To further encourage this success, we are extremely proud to partner with SF&OC to support their athletes heading to Paris," said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President, Collinson. "As athletes are increasingly required to travel internationally, it often results in travel fatigue and jet lag[1]. By providing them with access to Priority Pass airport lounges and travel experiences globally, we hope that they can "switch off", enjoy a better rest before their flights and arrive at their destinations feeling more refreshed and focused on achieving their best on the world stage."

Collinson's sponsorship of the Priority Pass memberships will see the athletes of NSAs attempting to qualify for Paris 2024 gaining access to more than 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports across 145 countries. These NSAs include archery, swimming, athletics, badminton, boxing, canoe, cycling, fencing, golf, gymnastics, judo, rowing, rugby, sailing, windsurfing, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis and triathlon.

According to Priority Pass' recent global research, 58% of respondents from Hong Kong SAR believe that visiting an airport lounge helps them to switch off when travelling. With Collinson being the Official Airport Lounge Partner, the athletes can look forward to a more relaxed experience when they travel for competitions. On top of the Priority Pass digital memberships provided to the athletes striving to qualify for the Games, Collinson will provide additional Priority Pass Prestige memberships to the Hong Kong, China Delegation to Paris 2024. The Prestige membership comes with complimentary, unlimited visits to Priority Pass airport lounges for one year.

Timothy Fok, President of SF&OC, said, "We are very thankful to Collinson for their dedication and support towards our athletes who are preparing for their next milestone at Paris 2024. We are confident that the seamless travel experience will help alleviate travel-related fatigue and stress, allowing our athletes to be well rested and be in their best form wherever they travel to compete."

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports in 145 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

About Collinson

Collinson is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,500 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 700 airports in 145 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

About the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China

The Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) is recognised as a National Olympic Committee by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is a member of the IOC, the Olympic Council of Asia, the Association of National Olympic Committees and the East Asian Olympic Committee. SF&OC coordinates Hong Kong's participation in all major multi-sports games, such as the Summer and Winter Olympic Games and Asian Games. SF&OC is also dedicated to coordinating local sports organisations in the promotion of sports to attain the ultimate goal of "Sport for All". At present, there are 85 member associations under SF&OC.

