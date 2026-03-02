COLUMBIA ASIA HOSPITAL BUKIT JALIL LAUNCHES NEW CATH LAB TO STRENGTHEN HEART CARE SERVICES

The new cardiac catheterisation facility enables faster, minimally invasive treatment and improved access to specialist care, closer to home.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Asia Hospital Bukit Jalil has officially launched its new Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory (Cath Lab), marking a significant step forward in expanding access to advanced heart and vascular care. The launch was officiated by Columbia Asia Hospital Bukit Jalil Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharonpal Singh together with Consultant Cardiologist Dr Prem Nathan Arumuganathan along with Medical Consultants and Heads of Departments, underscoring the hospital's continued investment in specialist capabilities since opening in 2023.

Columbia Asia Hospital Bukit Jalil Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharonpal Singh (6th from right), with Consultant Cardiologist Dr Prem Nathan Arumuganathan (7th from left) with Medical Consultants from other disciplines, during the launch of the hospital’s new Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory (Cath Lab), marking an expansion of its cardiac care services.

Heart disease remains one of Malaysia's most serious health concerns. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia's Causes of Death 2024 report, released in 2025, ischaemic heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death nationwide, underscoring the importance of early detection and faster access to treatment.

"The launch of our Cath Lab marks an important step in strengthening our cardiac capabilities and ensuring patients have faster access to life-saving treatment. As we celebrate 30 years of care, we will continue investing in advanced technology and specialist expertise so families can receive high-quality heart care closer to home," said Dr. Sharonpal Singh, CEO of Columbia Asia Hospital Bukit Jalil.

Faster, Less Invasive Heart Treatment

The new Cath Lab allows doctors to diagnose and treat heart and blood vessel conditions through minimally invasive procedures performed via small access points rather than open surgery. This approach helps many patients avoid major operations and typically results in less discomfort, shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery.

The facility also enables faster intervention during emergencies such as heart attacks, when every minute matters. In addition to cardiology procedures, the lab supports selected interventional radiology treatments, expanding modern, image-guided options for patients who may benefit from less invasive care.

Advocating Heart Health Beyond Treatment

Beyond procedures, the hospital aims to play a broader role in promoting heart health through preventive care, regular screenings and early intervention to encourage patients to take proactive steps towards protecting their cardiovascular wellbeing.

Since opening in 2023, Columbia Asia Hospital Bukit Jalil has grown into a multi-disciplinary hospital serving Bukit Jalil, Seri Kembangan, Serdang, OUG, Old Klang Road, Kuchai Lama, Taman Desa, Sri Petaling and Sungai Besi, while also welcoming patients from across Malaysia. The hospital provides a comprehensive range of services including anaesthesiology, dermatology, ear, nose and throat, general and colorectal surgery, internal medicine, orthopaedics and advanced trauma, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, gynae-oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, neurosurgery, urology, plastic surgery, sports medicine, psychiatry, and radiology, supported by physiotherapy, health screening, endoscopy, diagnostic and imaging services, laboratory and pharmacy facilities, alongside advanced technology such as the Cath Lab.

Columbia Asia hospitals are designed to provide patients with a comfortable and welcoming environment, supported by experienced doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals dedicated to personalised, patient-centred care.

30 Years of Care. A Lifetime of Trust. Right Here for You

The launch of the new Cath Lab coincides with Columbia Asia's 30th Anniversary, celebrating three decades of making quality private healthcare more accessible to communities across the region. It reflects the group's continued commitment to investing in modern technology and specialist services that enhance patient outcomes and experience.

Columbia Asia Hospital Bukit Jalil is located at No. 9, Jalan Jalil Perkasa 7, Bukit Jalil, 57000 Kuala Lumpur.

For enquiries:

KKLIU: 0828/EXP 31.12.2028

SOURCE Columbia Asia