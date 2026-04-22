Combuilder Strengthens Workforce Solutions with IT Manpower, HR & Finance Consultancy, and IT Recruitment Services in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Combuilder Pte Ltd ("Combuilder"), an IT consultancy firm with over 20 years of experience, is strengthening its workforce solutions offerings following the award of a five-year Manpower for IT services contract with a government agency (2025–2029). Building on this milestone, the company is expanding its focus on IT manpower outsourcing, human resource and finance consultancy, and IT recruitment services to better support businesses in Singapore.

Serving both Singapore-based organisations and foreign companies establishing teams locally, Combuilder delivers integrated solutions that help businesses manage workforce operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and scale efficiently in a competitive landscape.

Supporting Business Growth with Integrated Workforce Solutions

Building on its foundation in IT consultancy, Combuilder has expanded its capabilities to address workforce and operational needs across multiple industries, particularly in the information technology, engineering, and financial services (BFSI) sectors.

IT Manpower Outsourcing

Combuilder provides IT manpower outsourcing and staff augmentation services, deploying skilled professionals such as software developers, system engineers, project managers, and IT support specialists for deliverable-centric, project-based and long-term roles.

This enables organisations to scale their technical teams efficiently while maintaining operational continuity.

Human Resource & Finance Consultancy

The company offers end-to-end HR and administrative support, including:

Payroll services and payroll outsourcing

Work pass application and compliance support

Staff administration and performance management

Training, development, and staff retention programmes

Accounting & Finance consultancy

These services are designed to help businesses streamline operations while ensuring compliance with Singapore's employment regulations.

IT Recruitment through Maestro Human Resource

Through its subsidiary, Maestro Human Resource Pte Ltd, Combuilder provides specialised IT recruitment services to help organisations source and place qualified technology professionals.

This supports businesses in building strong, future-ready teams aligned with their operational and strategic goals.

Strong Track Record and Financial Capability

Combuilder differentiates itself through its focus on compliance, risk management, speed of delivery, and service quality, supported by dedicated teams across HR operations, recruitment, and account management.

The company also maintains a strong financial foundation, with a paid-up capital of S$2 million, reinforcing its capability to support large-scale projects.

As a registered Government supplier, Combuilder has attained the GSR financial grade EPU S9 under Supply Head EPU/CMP/10, which covers IT services such as hardware, software, system maintenance, and IT consultancy.

EPU S9 is the second-highest financial grade, reflecting the company's strong financial standing and its ability to undertake public sector contracts of up to S$30 million.

Further demonstrating its capabilities, Combuilder was awarded a five-year IT services contract with a government agency, spanning from January 2025 to December 2029.

In addition, the company has built a strong track record supporting large organisations, including long-term engagements with the ST Engineering group of companies.

Enhancing Workforce Capabilities for Modern Businesses

As organisations increasingly seek flexible and integrated solutions to manage both technology and human capital, Combuilder continues to evolve its service offerings to meet these demands.

"Combuilder aims to support organisations with scalable and efficient workforce solutions that go beyond traditional IT consultancy"

"By combining IT manpower outsourcing, HR consultancy, and recruitment expertise, we enable businesses to focus on growth while we manage the complexities of workforce and operational support."

About Combuilder Pte Ltd

Combuilder Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based IT consultancy firm providing technology and workforce solutions to businesses across various industries. In addition to IT consultancy, the company offers IT manpower outsourcing, human resource and finance consultancy, and IT recruitment services through its subsidiary, Maestro Human Resource Pte Ltd.

With over 20 years of experience in IT system development and maintenance, and more than 15 years in manpower outsourcing and HR-related services, Combuilder delivers customised, transparent, and compliance-driven solutions tailored to evolving business needs.

Website: https://www.combuilder.com.sg/

SOURCE Combuilder Pte Ltd