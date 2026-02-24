Comfort Furniture Introduces Its First Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame

Designed for better sleep, smarter storage, and everyday ease

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort Furniture has introduced its first Adjustable + Storage (A+S) Bed Frame, a new bedroom solution that combines adjustable comfort with full under-bed storage in a single, integrated design.

This launch brings together the brand's best-selling adjustable bed technology with a lift-up storage system, offering homeowners a smarter way to sleep and store without compromise.

Kempi Adjustable Storage Bed

Available Exclusively In-Store as the Dream Stack Bundle

The Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame is available exclusively at Comfort Furniture's showroom under the Dream Stack Bundle , where customers can experience the design, functionality and customisation options in person.

The Kempi Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame is currently available for viewing and purchase. Additional headboard designs, including Ascot and Ripply, will be introduced progressively.

As part of the Dream Stack Bundle, customers who present this exclusive press release in-store will receive $200 off the Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame and mattress.

Customers can also view a product walkthrough of the Kempi Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame on Comfort Furniture's official YouTube channel.

Adjustable Comfort With Practical Everyday Benefits

The A+S Bed Frame features a fully adjustable base with headrest elevation of up to 60 degrees and footrest elevation of up to 40 degrees. It also includes zero-gravity and anti-snore positions to support better sleep comfort.

Beyond rest, the adjustable design supports everyday ease. When both the head and foot sections are fully elevated, the mattress is lifted closer to chest level, reducing strain when changing bedsheets or carrying out routine cleaning tasks.

Lift-Up Storage With Extra-Strong Hydraulic Support

Unlike traditional drawer-based designs, the A+S Bed Frame uses a full lift-up storage system fitted with an extra-strong German gas lift. The hydraulic mechanism supports the combined weight of the mattress and adjustable base, allowing the storage compartment to open smoothly even with heavier loads.

With a storage height of 285mm and a fully enclosed design, the space is ideal for bulky items such as bedding, luggage and seasonal clothing, while helping to keep dust out.

Customisable Design With Long-Term Warranty Support

Comfort Furniture offers an extensive warranty package for the Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame:

Three years on the hydraulic gas lift

Five years on the adjustable bed motor

Ten years on the adjustable bed structure

Ten years on mattress manufacturer's defects

All parts and labour costs are fully covered during the warranty period, with servicing carried out on-site for added convenience.

About Comfort Furniture

For over 40 years, Comfort Furniture has established its reputation as one of the leading furniture brands in Singapore, serving both residential and corporate clients with a wide-ranging collection that thoughtfully balances comfort, design and contemporary trends. Guided by a customer-centric approach, the brand remains committed to understanding and meeting the evolving needs of its clients while never compromising on quality or comfort. Backed by in-house manufacturing capabilities and a large showroom, Comfort Furniture ensures consistent craftsmanship across its offerings.

SOURCE Comfort Furniture