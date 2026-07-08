COMING IN HOT. ABSOLUT AND TABASCO® LAUNCH NEW SPICY VODKA

Two global titans of flavour join forces to launch a unique spicy vodka as consumer demand for hotter flavours accelerates

HONG KONG, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolut Vodka and Tabasco® Brand are firing up the global spirits scene with the launch of a new spicy vodka, Absolut® TABASCO™. Launching from February 2026 onwards across 50+ markets, including the US and the UK, this bold innovation captures the heat that spirit drinkers worldwide crave.

Crafted by fusing Absolut Vodka with a unique and completely natural essence (there's no added sugar) created from the fermented, aged red pepper mash used to make TABASCO® Sauce – Absolut® TABASCO™ delivers the distinctive heat and aroma of the world's most famous pepper sauce in the world's leading premium vodkas.[1]

The new TABASCO®-SAUCE-flavoured vodka comes amid strong, growing demand for hotter flavours. People are craving heat now more than ever, with sales of spicy vodka forecast to increase 27 per cent by 2029.[2] Whether it's the brunch staple, a Bloody Mary with bite or a Spicy Lemonade, which tingles, Absolut® TABASCO™ is for them – a smooth-tasting vodka with a heat that builds to leave a warm feeling on the lips with every sip.

The Absolut TABASCO® collaboration unites two titans of flavours, each with more than a century of history and a legacy of authenticity and quality.

Founded in 1868 on Avery Island, Louisiana, where it is still produced today, TABASCO® Sauce uses just three ingredients: handpicked red peppers, salt, and vinegar. Once mashed together, the red pepper mix is aged and fermented in reclaimed oak barrels for up to three years, creating the sauce's subtle, unique flavour.

Absolut Vodka is also made using just three natural ingredients – pristine water sourced from a local deep well, a proprietary strain of yeast and winter wheat grown on nearby farms. This premium vodka is only distilled in the small town of Åhus in Southern Sweden, using the same continuous distillation process introduced by its Swedish founder, L.O. Smith, in the 1870s.

The brands' rich heritages come together through the design of the Absolut Vodka TABASCO™ bottle. It seamlessly blends their iconic bottles into one; the bottle's colours and diamond label shout TABASCO® Sauce, but the apothecary-inspired shape is unmistakably Absolut Vodka.

Craig van Niekerk, Global VP of Marketing for Absolut Vodka, says: "At Absolut Vodka, we have never been afraid to do things differently or create something bold – and now, we are at it again. People want to feel some heat in their drinks. What better way to do it than by combining one of the world's leading hot sauce brands with the world's leading premium vodka brand? For anyone who wants to dial up the heat, whether it's Saturday night cocktails or Sunday brunch, this spicy vodka is definitely for you."

Christian Brown, Head of Agriculture and 6th generation family member, McIlhenny Company, makers of TABASCO® Brand product, says: "With more than 150 years of pepper expertise, it only made sense for us at TABASCO® to partner with Absolut Vodka, another brand with a long, storied history that understands and cares about the craft that goes into its product. TABASCO® exists to light up everything we touch and the powerful blending of these two iconic liquids (and unforgettable bottles) is long overdue!"

Kate Neuhaus, Director of Global Marketing Communications at McIlhenny Company, says: "We are thrilled to bring the unique flavour of TABASCO® Sauce to Absolut's smooth premium vodka. We share a rich heritage and a commitment to quality – and this new partnership is a testament to both. It's the perfect match. Absolut® TABASCO™ is the purest form of heat ever bottled for adventurous flavour lovers everywhere."

Freddy Taylor + Philippa Beaumont, Group Creative Directors at Weiden+Kennedy London, say: "When we won the pitch for Absolut, we'd never have dreamt that our first piece of work would take us to the volcanoes of Iceland, partnering the world's most famous hot sauce; but when you're working for a brand with a creative legacy as rich as Absolut's, big things feel possible. In the early '90s, people used to love Absolut's work so much, they'd hang it on their walls. In 2026 just keeping someone's attention for more than 6s is hard enough, so that's why we're returning the brand to simple, witty, smile-in-mind kind of work. Whether that's a mouthwatering, spicy collaboration, a piece of packaging every bartender wants, or a single image that people save, pin, screenshot, and hopefully one day soon, hang on their wall."

ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ (38% ABV) will launch across 50+ markets worldwide from February 2026. Inspired by Absolut Vodka's legendary print ads, the launch campaign will turn up the heat to leave no doubt that the new flavour will fire up cocktails worldwide. ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ is available in Hong Kong at Wellcome, ParknShop, HK Liquor Store, Foodpanda, and Rich Jupiter, with a recommended retail price of HKD229.

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About the bottle

Absolut lends its unmistakable silhouette as the canvas, elevated by a crisp white logotype that anchors the design in its pure Scandinavian roots. At the same time, TABASCO® brings its distinctive diamond symbol to the bottle. At the heart of the bottle, the signature Absolut brushstroke was re-imagined through TABASCO® Brand's screen-printed diamond logo, magnified through the glass to create a vivid interplay between both design worlds. The result is a striking visual fusion: the white Absolut logotype and the TABASCO® diamond standing proud, framed by its classic red, green colours and crystal clarity. The design aims to keep every key element of both brands intact and push their expressions into new territory – a meeting of heritage and creativity to form the perfect spicy edition bottle.

Simple Serves

Spicy Bloody Mary

ABSOLUT®TABASCO™: 45 ml

Tomato juice: 150 ml

Lemon juice: 15 ml

Worcestershire Sauce: 10 ml

Ground black pepper: 1 pinch

Salt: 1 pinch

Lemon: 1 wedge

Parsley/celery: 1 bunch

Chillies: Garnish

Cajun spice rim

Rim a highball glass with Cajun spice – because flavour starts at the edge. In a shaker, mix ABSOLUT®TABASCO™, tomato juice, Worcestershire Sauce, lemon juice and a pinch of salt and pepper. Add ice, roll it smooth and strain into your spiced glass over fresh ice cubes. Garnish with lemon, red chillies and a bright parsley sprig.

Spicy Lemonade

ABSOLUT®TABASCO™: 50ml

Lemonade: 200ml

Lemon: 1 wheel

Chilli slice: Garnish

Cajun (optional)

Spice Rim

Rim a highball glass with Cajun seasoning and fill with ice. Add ABSOLUT®TABASCO™, top it up with your favourite fresh lemonade and garnish with a lemon wheel.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €10,959 million in fiscal year FY25. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

About McIlhenny Company and TABASCO® Brand

From our home on Avery Island, Louisiana, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, including the legendary TABASCO® Original Red Sauce. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labelled in more than 36 languages and dialects. With more than 155 years of pepper expertise, our family-owned and operated company is constantly experimenting with new flavours and products to carry on our legacy of exciting the world's most popular food and drinks. Our core range of pepper sauces includes TABASCO® Original Red Sauce, TABASCO® Jalapeño Sauce, TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, TABASCO® Sweet Chili Sauce, TABASCO® Sriracha, TABASCO® Habanero Sauce, TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce, TABASCO® Buffalo Style Sauce, and our new TABASCO® Salsa Picante.

Enjoy Responsibly

[1] IWSR 2024 [2] Datassentials February 2025

SOURCE Pernod Ricard