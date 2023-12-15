Commemorating the 125th Birth Anniversary of Feng Zikai "2023 FZK Peace Series Digital Collection" Coming Soon

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Feng Zikai, the Feng Zikai International Cultural Association, in collaboration with Cinfinix, the all-in-one Web3 digital economy platform, is set to launch the "2023 FZK Peace Series Digital Collection" on December 20th. This collaboration coincides with the anniversary of the Hong Kong government's policy statement on development of Virtual Assets. The digital collection will feature artworks reflecting Feng Zikai's legacy and his commitment to peace.

2023 FZK Peace Series Digital Collection

This event is a charity sale with the full support of Dr. Feng Yu, Feng Zikai's grandson. The digital collections are sold in sets, including a digital collectible token that can be directly redeemed for a limited-edition reproduction of a Feng Zikai's art masterpiece, as well as a digital benefits token that provides exclusive privileges for "Feng Zikai" enthusiasts. A total of 125 sets will be issued, catering to art collectors worldwide, including those in Hong Kong and other regions.

The "Peace Series" charity sale is one of the series of activities in the "Commemorating the 125th Birth Anniversary of Feng Zikai". It aims to speak volume about the current global geopolitical shifts, promote the theme of "peace" and highlight Feng Zikai's artistic philosophy of criticizing realism and advocating for world peace in his artworks. The event seeks to convey Feng Zikai's eternal humanistic and artistic ideals, which are filled with hope for life, and to ignite a renewed desire for peace in the world. Its aspiration is to preserve the beauty of peace in the world for a long time to come.

Feng Zikai is an outstanding figure in the history of modern and contemporary Chinese culture and art. He excelled in various artistic disciplines, including painting, prose, calligraphy, translation, fine arts, seal engraving, and music theory education. His artistic achievements have had a profound impact on the development of Chinese art and culture.

The "2023 FZK Peace Series Digital Collection" features a selection of Feng Zikai's artworks, which are owned by Feng Zikai family. These include five authentic works "World Peace", "Life", "News of Victory", "Peace", and "Resurrection". These artworks have been exhibited in art exhibitions held in Hong Kong, Beijing, Hangzhou, and other locations over the past decade. They are favored by the public and possess significant artistic and collectible value.

The "2023 FZK Peace Series Digital Collection" released in this event are priced at USD700 per set (also available for purchase using stablecoin USDC, Hong Kong dollars, or Chinese yuan). Buyers can use the "Collectible Token" to directly redeem for a limited-edition reproduction of a Feng Zikai's artwork. These reproductions are authorized by the copyright onwers of the Feng Zikai family and are produced in Tongxiang, Feng Zikai's birthplace. Each reproduction is marked with a unique serial number, Feng Zikai's seal, and autograph of his grandson Dr. Feng Yu.

The "Benefits Token" included in the set provides several exclusive privileges for "Feng Zikai" enthusiasts, such as permanent membership of the Feng Zikai International Cultural Association and priority participation in Feng Zikai's artistic events, etc.

With the uniqueness and non-replicability of digital collectibles, buyers can not only collect physical reproduction artworks but also freely transfer the digital collectibles through the partnering platform Cinfinix. They can also share the intellectual property revenue with the issuer.

The Feng Zikai International Cultural Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting international cultural and academic exchanges of Feng Zikai's art, thoughts, and works. It has organized various events such as art exhibition "Poetry and Charm: Feng Zikai Meets Takehisa Yumeji" and "Feng Zikai: Educated with Only Great Love" The Inaugural Hong Kong Children's Art Competition. The Association's focus is on fostering appreciation and understanding of Feng Zikai's artistic legacy.

Cinfinix is an all-in-one Web3 digital economy platform. It enables the direct mapping of real-world assets (RWA) onto the blockchain, unlocking their true digital value. Leveraging the interactive and community-driven nature of Web3, Cinfinix designs innovative multi-token value models that effectively link art, consumer goods, creators, individuals, and communities within a value chain.

"2023 FZK Peace Series Digital Collection" marks the first time Feng Zikai's artworks together with their physical and digital value operated on the blockchain. The collaboration utilizes blockchain technology to transcend the limitations of time and space in the dissemination and inheritance of Feng Zikai's art and artistic philosophy. It aims to provide a convenient and accessible opportunity for art lovers worldwide to engage with Feng Zikai's art in an innovative manner, and facilitate the seamless transfer and sharing of digital assets while capturing the true value of Feng Zikai's art in the digital realm.

The event has also received support from the digital dollar platform iSunOne, as well as a helping hand from Tokyo Chuo Auction and The Laboratory for AI-Powered Financial Technologies Limited (AIFT).

Visit the Cinfinix Marketplace: https://mart.cinfinix.io/collection/fengzikai

For more information, please visit the official website: fengzikai.org or email to [email protected]

SOURCE Feng Zikai International Cultural Association