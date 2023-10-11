CompAir Unveils the RL30-160 Series of Oil-lubricated Screw Compressor

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompAir, a global provider of extensive range of reliable, energy efficient compressors, dryers and accessories, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest RL series, the RL30-160 oil-lubricated screw compressor. This cutting-edge addition to our product lineup reaffirms our commitment to providing our customers with reliable, cost-effective solutions that deliver industry-leading energy efficiency.

The RL-Series oil-lubricated rotary screw air compressors offer a host of benefits for businesses seeking optimal performance and cost savings.

Efficiency and Air Flow Redefined

With advanced airend and drive component design, the RL30-160 boasts world-class specific power and best-in-class air flow, resulting in a remarkable reduction in energy consumption. Compared to our previous L-series products, this compressor offers an impressive improvement of up to 10% in energy efficiency and a remarkable increase in air volume by up to 9%. These improvements not only reduce operating costs but also ease the initial investment burden on our valued customers. Harnessing these advancements in energy efficiency allows businesses to make substantial strides in power consumption, leading to significant energy savings.

Unmatched Reliability

At CompAir, we understand the critical importance of reliability in industrial operations. Every component in our oil-lubricated compressor system is meticulously engineered to ensure maximum reliability, leading to increased productivity, longer equipment lifespan, lower operating costs, and ultimately, higher profitability for your business.

Versatile for Any Environment

Our oil-lubricated compressors offer an optional feature that enables operation both indoors and outdoors, even in extreme ambient temperatures ranging from -10°C (-23°F) to 55°C (131°F). Additional options are available to suit installation outdoors (fixed-speed models), or operation in high-dust environments.

Lower Cost of Ownership

The RL series compressors are designed with user-friendly microprocessor controls, easy serviceability, and long-life consumables. These features significantly reduce operating, maintenance, and service costs over the lifetime of your compressed air system, enhancing the overall cost-effectiveness of your investment.

Customized Performance

The RL series allows you to mix and match motors and airends to achieve the exact level of performance and economy that suits your operation and budget. Notable options include our two-stage airend (available for 90 kW and above), which greatly enhances flow capacity and power efficiency, as well as a variable-speed drive for ultimate energy efficiency.

A Comprehensive Solution

CompAir offers a wide portfolio of reliable products tailored to your industry and application. Our team of experts will assess your needs and propose the best solution to lower the total cost of ownership of your compressed air system, thereby maximizing the productivity of your operation.

What Sets Our RL Series Rotary Screw Compressors Apart?

Xe-Series Controllers : Deliver enhanced control and functionality through an intuitive user interface and offer remote access with any common web browser.

World-Class Airends : Our single and two-stage airends (starting at 90 kW) combined with TEFC induction or optional variable-speed motors minimize energy usage.

Leak-Free Designs : Featuring V-Shield™ technology with integrated, leak-free design, stainless steel braided oil hoses, and O-ring face seals.

Adaptive Monitoring : Progressive Adaptive Control (PAC™) monitors key operating parameters and continuously adapts to prevent unexpected downtime.

Enhanced Durability : A free-floating cooling system allows heat exchangers to expand and contract, reducing thermal stress for improved system durability.

With unmatched efficiency, reliability, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness, our RL-Series compressors empower businesses to elevate their operations and bottom line. CompAir remains committed to driving innovation in compressed air technology, ensuring that our customers receive the highest quality products designed to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

About CompAir

With over 200 years of engineering excellence, CompAir offers an extensive range of reliable, energy efficient compressors, dryers and accessories to suit all applications. An extensive network of dedicated CompAir sales companies and distributors around the world provide global expertise with a truly local service, ensuring CompAir's advanced compressor technology is backed up with the right support. CompAir has consistently been at the forefront of the compressed air market, developing some of the most energy efficient and sustainable compressors available today, helping customers to achieve or surpass their environmental targets.

SOURCE CompAir