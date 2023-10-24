Computer vision software developer VisualCortex to speak at 2023 Advantech global partner conference

Video analytics platform vendor, VisualCortex, joins Smart Roads panel discussion at Advantech's 2023 Industrial-IoT World Partner Conference

SYDNEY and TAIPEI, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCortex – the Video Intelligence Platform connecting computer vision's potential to real-world business outcomes – has been invited to speak at Advantech's 2023 Industrial-IOT World Partner Conference, October 26 - 28 in Taipei, Taiwan. Advantech is a global leader in, and developer of, industrial Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology and edge-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

Head of Machine Learning, Mike Seddon, will represent VisualCortex as part of the Smart Roads discussion panel, taking place within the Intelligent Transportation keynote stream, Friday 27th October 11:00am - 12:30pm local time at Advantech's AIoT Campus in Taoyuan City.

Commenting on the upcoming discussion panel – Advancing Smart Road Service for Future Mobility – Seddon said that vehicle video analytics solutions and pedestrian video analytics solutions were set to play an increasingly prominent role in traffic analysis and subsequent transport investment.

"Understanding how transport infrastructure is used, and how that usage is shifting over time, is critical to help governments plan for change and the private sector to deliver technology that meets those evolving demands," said Seddon. "By turning video footage into analyzable streams of data, computer vision software can reveal patterns and trends in both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Facilitating reliable usage analysis, via computer vision techniques, helps underpin effective investment decisions."

VisualCortex CEO and Co-Founder, Patrick Elliott, said that Advantech's innovations in edge-based hardware, and deep strategic partnership with NVIDIA, were particularly vital to the future of transport video analytics solutions .

"At VisualCortex, we're finding that many organizations in the transport sector require edge-based technology to process the metadata produced by video analytics," said Elliott. "Whilst cloud-based computer vision technology offers scalability in many instances, processing at the edge – right next to where video footage is being streamed – can offer cost, security and efficiency benefits.

"In particular, Advantech's MIC-711 and MIC-713 – powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Jetson Orin Nano – enable massively performant AI video solutions at the edge, delivering AI performance with up to 100 trillion operations per second [TOPS]."

VisualCortex is part of NVIDIA Metropolis and holds Premier members status within the NVIDIA Inception partner programs.

The 2023 Advantech Industrial-IoT World Partner Conference explores IOT technologies across five main areas, including edge AI, smart automation, industrial wireless connectivity, network security, and IoT device management services.

About VisualCortex

VisualCortex is making video data actionable in the enterprise. Its Video Intelligence Platform provides the stability and flexibility to productionize computer vision technology at scale. Able to be used for any video analytics use case in any industry, VisualCortex's production-ready cloud-based environment transforms video assets into analyzable streams of data.

The VisualCortex platform delivers the artificial intelligence smarts, governance and usability, enabling organizations to connect any number of video streams, repositories and use existing commodity hardware. An intuitive user interface, out-of-the-box reporting, range of configurations and integrations empower non-technical people to produce, analyze and act on insights derived from computer vision throughout the enterprise. Organizations can easily combine these AI-generated video insights with other data sources and systems to facilitate both real-time operations and strategic analysis. The VisualCortex Model Store also provides a secure marketplace for customers, partners and independent machine learning experts to share quality controlled computer vision models.

