Computex 2023: Innodisk Expands Its AIoT Presence, Ventures Beyond Traditional Industries to Empower Smart Applications

TAIPEI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk is aggressively transforming into an AIoT solutions provider by demonstrating its AI development progress at Computex 2023. The company will showcase various AIoT solutions under the three core strengths – "Absolute Integration, Application Insight, and AI Empowerment."

With the philosophy of absolute integration, Innodisk continues its hardware-software integration advantage to architect the Innodisk AI solution, including the AI platforms, AI machine vision accelerator FPGA platform, embedded camera modules, and the self-developed iVIT SDK and iCAP Cloud management platform for accelerating AI deployment. The abovementioned solutions will also integrate technologies from its subsidiary company, Aetina Corporation, and eco-system partners to exhibit three major AIoT scenarios.

Three AIoT Scenarios Showcase Innodisk's Integration Capability

With increasing demand of leveraging AI technology in manufacturing, transportation, and retail sectors, Innodisk will showcase its AIoT solutions to address customers' requirements in these fields. The scenarios include license plate recognition powered by machine vision, AI models for smart manufacturing to ensure operator safety, smart retail adopting AI to secure food safety, and the iCAP cloud management platform for enhanced AI implementation and edge device management for EV charging operation.

The smart retail scenario, sushi train food safety solution, employs Innodisk's AI platform as the accelerator. The solution adopts iVIT, a no-code programming tool for simplifying AI training, to create vision identification models and utilizes embedded cameras onsite to detect abnormal diner behaviors and optimize checkout efficiency by plate counting. This demonstration highlights Innodisk's comprehensive product strategy, spanning from system integration, programming software, and Edge AI equipment to cloud management.

Expanded Scope to Lead AI-powered Fulfillments in Vertical Markets

To satisfy the high-efficiency storage requirement from Edge AI, Innodisk will also exhibit a series of new industrial-grade storage and memory solutions, including its PCIe 5.0 SSD reaching 13GB/s, high DWPD AI edge server SSD, the world's first PCIe 4.0 nano SSD, DDR5-5600 memory lineup with high capacity of 48GB, and the DDR5 ultra temperature memory module capable of operating under -40°C to 105°C.

Innodisk Group will be showcasing a variety of AIoT and storage solutions at Computex at 1F, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (Booth#I0810) from 30 May to 2 June. For more information, please visit innodisk.com/en/index.

