COMPUTEX 2025: Seize Global Tech Opportunities - Registration Now Open!

TAIPEI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2024, organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), attracted global attention with 1,500 exhibitors and over 80,000 attendees, including tech professionals, startups, buyers, and media worldwide. As a premier platform for AI innovation, it solidified COMPUTEX's position in the global tech scene. The upcoming COMPUTEX 2025 will be held from May 20 to May 23 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centers, focusing on the theme "AI Next." Interested exhibitors are encouraged to register and take advantage of this opportunity to connect with the global tech market.

COMPUTEX 2024 Draws Over 80,000 Domestic and International Buyers (PRNewsfoto/TAITRA)

2025 Main Themes: Embracing AI and Innovation

The theme for COMPUTEX 2025, "AI Next," focuses on the latest trends in artificial intelligence and how AI will drive industrial transformation in areas like content creation, product design, and manufacturing. By 2025, over half of global data analytics tasks will be cloud-based, with AI-related investments projected to surpass USD 300 billion by 2026. COMPUTEX 2025 will spotlight three main themes: AI Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility. This focus aims to provide a robust platform for tech companies to present pioneering AI solutions and showcase advancements in robotics, next-gen tech, and mobility.

InnoVEX Pavilion: A Hub for Innovation

The InnoVEX pavilion, renowned for supporting startups, will continue to be a highlight at COMPUTEX 2025, offering emerging companies an avenue to connect with manufacturing partners and access global distribution networks. This area will host various startup-focused activities, including competitions and product showcases, to attract interest from international venture capitalists and foster collaboration.

Diverse Events and Industry Leader Participation COMPUTEX 2024 concluded with influential keynote speakers, including leaders from AMD, Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek, Supermicro, NXP, and Delta Research Institute. These leaders provided insights into how cutting-edge technologies can drive the future of AI, making COMPUTEX a critical forum for industry discussion. For 2025, the event will feature similar high-level talks and forums, along with theme-based tours, startup showcases, and procurement matchmaking sessions to facilitate networking and foster partnerships across borders.

Registration for COMPUTEX 2025 Open – A Premier Global Platform

With registration now open, COMPUTEX 2025 offers a valuable platform for tech companies to enter international markets and form strategic partnerships. The event will feature keynote speeches, themed tours, and business matchmaking sessions, providing both established industry leaders and startups with valuable opportunities for exposure and growth. Don't miss this unique chance to be part of the global tech scene; register now and visit the official website for more details.

SOURCE TAITRA