Computime Group Limited Establishes CTGL as Official Holding Company Identity with the Launch of ctgl.com

HONG KONG, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Computime Group Limited (Stock Code: 0320, "CTGL", the "Group" or the "Company") announced the launch of ctgl.com, establishing CTGL as the Group's dedicated platform for corporate and investor relations audiences.

CTGL New Corporate Identity (PRNewsfoto/Computime Group Limited)

Over the years, the Group has expanded its global footprint and capabilities considerably, the launch of CTGL serves to better harmonize our corporate identity with the strong performance of our technological investments and branded businesses. CTGL is designed to showcase our technology capabilities, to allow distinction of different business brands, and to unleash both the growth potential and values of the Group.

CTGL will be defined as a global technology and industrial portfolio company that delivers innovative solutions to enable sustainable future.

ctgl.com consolidates governance, investor relations, financial disclosures, and strategic information at the Group level in a single online platform. The website showcases the Group's investment proposition, portfolio overview, leadership team, technology capabilities, and an investor relations section in compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules. There are no changes to the Group's company name, corporate structure, strategy, and business activities.

About Computime Group Limited ("CTGL")

CTGL (Stock Code: 0320) is a global technology and industrial portfolio company that delivers innovative solutions to enable a sustainable future. Its portfolio companies are operating across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.ctgl.com.

SOURCE Computime Group Limited