Concentrix Celebrates Significant Sustainability Milestones in 2023 Sustainability Report

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentrix + Webhelp ("Concentrix"), a global leader in customer experience solutions and technology, is proud to announce significant advancements in its sustainability efforts, detailed in its 2023 Sustainability Report. The firm has not only reached but surpassed several of its set goals ahead of schedule, setting new industry benchmarks for future sustainability and social responsibility.

Concentrix's commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement has yielded remarkable results:

Energy Efficiency: Achieved a significant 23% reduction in total energy consumption across critical sites in Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , and Vietnam , surpassing the 2025 energy consumption goals two years ahead of schedule.





Surpassed the 2025 goal of planting 250,000 trees three years early in its commitment to mitigate the effects of global reforestation and enhance biodiversity. Waste Management: Eliminated single-use plastics and recycled over 250,000 pounds of paper, significantly reducing the environmental footprint of global operations.

Concentrix continues to set ambitious targets for the future, with plans to enhance the use of renewable energy and further decrease carbon emissions. The company has steadfastly pursued its goal of a net-zero future and is committed to major initiatives that will continue to drive sustainability in technology and operations.

Ashish Pandey, Global Vice President of Concentrix Southeast Asia, expressed enthusiasm about the company's sustainability trajectory: "Each individual propels our journey toward sustainability at Concentrix. Together, we are not just reaching targets but setting new ones that challenge us to do better for our planet and communities."

Besides its environmental initiatives, Concentrix is also committed to impactful education and wellness programmes as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company has launched new educational and scholarship programs to support underserved communities, particularly emphasising STEM education for young women. Additionally, Concentrix has introduced KeepAppy, a wellness app designed to support its global workforce's mental health and well-being.

Concentrix invites stakeholders to explore the 2023 Sustainability Report and join the upcoming sustainability initiatives. To download the report and learn more about Concentrix's 2025 commitments, visit https://www.concentrix.com/esg/.

About Concentrix + Webhelp

Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

