Concurrent forums of productronica China 2026: Focusing on Four Cutting-edge Trends and Guiding the Development Direction of Intelligent Manufacturing

From March 25 to 27, 2026, productronica China 2026 will be held grandly at Halls E1-E5 and W1-W4 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). As an important display and exchange platform for the electronic manufacturing industry, this edition will feature over 1,000 exhibitors across its exhibition area of nearly 100,000 square meters. It will focus on the needs of multiple fields, including component manufacturing, test and measurement, quality assurance, new energy vehicle inspection technology, surface mount technology (SMT), electronics manufacturing services (EMS), automated electronic assembly, clean technology, cable processing, electronic chemical materials, dispensing and bonding technology, robotics, AGV, intelligent warehousing, sensor technology, motion control and drive technology, new energy vehicle technology as well as automotive PLC Industrial control system. It aims to present an "innovation feast" covering the entire industrial chain of electronic production to the industry, highlighting smart factories, new energy vehicle technology, and the digital future.

productronica China 2026

For this year, productronica China 2026 will closely follow the cutting-edge trends of the industry and specially launch 10 concurrent activities, focusing on four core themes for in-depth discussion:

Era of Intelligent Manufacturing: Embodied AI Driving a Paradigm Shift

At the Crest of the Electrification Wave: The Energy Revolution across Data Centers, Roadways, and the Skies

Breaking Boundaries and Forging the Future: AI Driving the Next Energy Revolution

Flexible Printing Meets Smart Manufacturing for Health: The Medical Electronics Revolution Driven by Emerging Technologies

Under the framework of the four major themes, the forum content will be further extended to multiple hot areas, including embodied intelligent robots, low-altitude economy, AI, computing power, liquid cooling technology, wiring harnesses for new energy vehicles, power semiconductors, automotive electronics, dispensing and adhesives, intelligent manufacturing, advanced packaging, medical electronics, flexible printing, and other directions. With these offerings, we aim to facilitate multi-dimensional exchanges and collisions of ideas and explore new paths for the development of electronic manufacturing.

The following lists the concurrent activities:

Hall E1-Onsite Meeting Room

The 1st Yangtze River Delta Low-Altitude Industry Tech-Finance Conference 2026 & Forum on Electronics Intelligent Manufacturing for High-Quality Low-Altitude Economy (25 th March)

March) 3rd New Energy & Intelligent Connected Vehicle Wiring Harness & Connection Technology Forum (26th March)

Hall E1-M15

2026 Power Semiconductor & E-Drive System Collaborative Development Technology Forum (25th March)

Hall E2-M19

2026 (3rd Edition) Automotive Electronics Adhesive Materials Innovation Forum & 2026 Low-Altitude & Robot Adhesive Materials Technology Seminar (25th March)

Hall E4-M27

Electronics Intelligent Manufacturing 2026 – AI Applications & New Challenges in Energy Product Manufacturing (25 th March)

March) Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technology Industry Chain Technical Seminar & Industry Summit Forum (26th March)

Hall W2-M9

Innovating Medical Intelligence, Architecting the Full Value Chain: Medical Electronics Innovation & Precision Manufacturing Summit (25 th March)

March) Flexible and Printed Electronics Industry Foresight Summit - Integration of Medical Sensing and E-skin Technology (26th March)

Hall W3-M10

2026 Seminar on Embodied AI Robotics in Electronics Manufacturing (25 th March)

March) "Cloud-Edge-Device Collaboration & Liquid Cooling Revolution: Empowering Industrial Applications of Embodied AI" Forum (26th March)

https://www.productronicachina.com.cn/en/2026-supporting-program

For further information, please contact Ms. Xing via email [email protected]

